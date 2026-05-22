Three Key Factors for Phillies in Series Against Guardians

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for a big three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians as the schedule starts to get challenging.

Following a great stretch of baseball, the Phillies saw their impressive six-series winning streak come to an end against the Cincinnati Reds this week. It was the first series loss under Don Mattingly, and the team slipped back to the .500 mark.

However, losing a series was bound to happen, and the team shouldn’t be concerned. Following the loss, they got a nice day off in between their homestand and should be fresh to face the Guardians. Cleveland is in first place in the American League Central, and the schedule looks daunting for Philadelphia coming up. With it being at home, it will be important for the Phillies to secure a series win. Here are three keys to the series.

Dynamic Duo

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia is going to be in a great position to start the series with their terrific duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler pitching in the first two games of the series. On Friday, it will be Sanchez making the start, and he is coming off his best performance of the year. The southpaw has yet to allow a run this month, and that is an extremely impressive feat.

Furthermore, while Sanchez has been electric, the Phillies have yet to lose a start that Wheeler has made this year. The right-hander has returned and hasn’t missed a beat so far. With these two being arguably the best one-two punch in the league, Philadelphia could be up 2-0 in the series heading into Sunday.

Painter Building Confidence

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On Sunday, in the finale, it will be rookie right-hander Andrew Painter getting the ball. Following a bit of an uneven start to the year, the young pitcher has been much better of late. Philadelphia has been careful with its usage, and it hasn’t hit the 70-pitch mark in either of its last two starts. However, the results have been strong, and he is seemingly building a ton of confidence. Hopefully, that will continue.

Schwarber Back

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the series against the Reds, the Phillies were without their star slugger, Kyle Schwarber. The timing of his getting a stomach illness was far from ideal, considering how well he had been playing. With 20 home runs now, he is on pace for some impressive numbers in that category this year, even with him missing the series against Cincinnati.

Getting their best offensive weapon back in the lineup will certainly be key for the team against the Guardians. Hopefully, the illness didn’t sap his power over the last couple of days, and he can pick up where he left off.