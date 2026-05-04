How to Watch Phillies Try to Win Series Against Marlins: Television, Stream, Radio

Following a really strong week, the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to pick up right where they left off as they finish up a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Last week, the Phillies made the bold decision to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, following a (9-19) start to the year. With the team not performing up to expectations, it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see them move on, and it is now Don Mattingly taking over.

So far, the early results have been good for Philadelphia. After firing Thomson, the team was able to sweep the San Francisco Giants, and they then won two out of the first three games to start their series against the Marlins. With it being a four-game set, they will have one more game to go, and Philadelphia will have a chance to win their second straight series. Here’s how to watch the fourth and final game of the series.

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

When: May 4, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, FL

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Marlins will be the veteran right-hander Janson Junk. So far this season, he has pitched well, totaling a (2-2) record and 3.00 ERA in six starts. While the overall numbers are good, he has really been pitching well of late. In his last two starts, he hasn’t allowed a run against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the St. Louis Cardinals.

Junk is certainly pitching well right now, and the Phillies will be hoping to continue their better production at the plate of late. In four of their last six games, they have scored at least six runs. Getting the offense going is going to be key for them to turn things around, and they have shown some signs of doing just that.

For the Phillies, it will be Aaron Nola on the hill. The veteran right-hander doesn’t have great overall numbers, totaling a (1-3) record and 6.03 ERA. In the last two starts, the right-hander has really struggled, and the team will be hoping to see a better version of him on Monday night. With 11 earned runs allowed in his last two starts, Nola is starting to perform like he did last year.

With a chance to win the series, this will be an important game for Philadelphia on Monday night as they look to continue to build momentum.