Phillies Share Lineup Going for Series Victory Against Marlins

After struggling mightily the first month of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies have begun to show some signs of life over the last week.

Manager Rob Thomson was fired 28 games into the season and replaced, on an interim basis, by Don Mattingly. Since the change has been made, the Phillies have won five out of six games.

They swept the San Francisco Giants in their first series under Mattingly and have won two out of three games against the Miami Marlins. Philadelphia will be going for the series win tonight, with Aaron Nola taking the mound.

The veteran righty has struggled thus far this season with a 1-3 record to go along with a 6.03 ERA through 31.1 innings. He will be opposed by Janson Junk, who is 2-2 on the year with a 3.00 ERA in 33 innings of work.

Phillies going for series win over Marlins

May 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after his double against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Looking to give Nola support is a lineup that looks very similar to how things operated under Thomson and have continued under Mattingly. The biggest change is that he will be throwing to backup catcher Garrett Stubbs.

He is batting eighth and playing behind the plate while J.T. Realmuto gets a day off after catching two straight games in his return from the injured list. The Phillies are carrying three catchers currently on the Big League roster, with Stubbs getting a look in the outfield as well.

Beyond that change, the rest of the lineup looks like it normally does for Philadelphia. Batting leadoff and playing shortstop is Trea Turner, who is starting to get going with a hit in seven out of his last 10 games.

At No. 2 as the designated hitter is Kyle Schwarber, who made history last week with a monster performance against the Giants. He hit more home runs in his first 1,321 games than Babe Ruth and put together a single-day performance that hasn’t been done since Lou Gehrig.

Batting third and playing first base is Bryce Harper. Behind him in the cleanup spot and batting fourth is right fielder Adolis Garcia. Brandon Marsh is in left field and batting fifth.

Phillies lineup at Marlins. 6:40 p.m. on NBCSP/WIP.



Turner 6

Schwarber DH

Harper 3

Garcia 9

Marsh 7

Stott 4

Bohm 5

Stubbs 2

Crawford 8



Nola RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 4, 2026

Playing second base and hitting No. 6 in the order is Bryson Stott, who has been showcasing a bit of a power surge recently. He has two home runs in the series against the Marlins.

Batting seventh and playing third base is Alec Bohm. While his overall numbers are still underwhelming, his batting average has increased by almost 20 points since the managerial change, and his slugging has improved by 30 points.

As mentioned earlier, Stubbs is hitting eighth and catching, and Justin Crawford rounds out the lineup batting ninth and playing center field.

After the game, the Phillies will fly back home to start a six-game homestand that begins with three against the Athletics.