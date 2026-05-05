How to Watch Phillies vs Athletics in Series Opener: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off an impressive series win against the Miami Marlins and have built some nice momentum for themselves.

It has been a great stretch of baseball for the Phillies since they decided to fire their manager, Rob Thomson. The team is (6-1) since then, with a sweep over the San Francisco Giants, and then won three out of four games against the Marlins.

This was the type of stretch that the team needed to start to turn things around, and they got it. Both the offense and the pitching staff have been much improved, and that has unsurprisingly resulted in them playing better.

Now, the team will be returning home for three games against the Athletics, who have also been playing some good baseball. While the American League West has been turned upside down with the struggles of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners early, it is the Athletics who are in first place with an 18-16 record. As Philadelphia hopes to keep marching toward the .500 mark, here’s how to watch.

Who: Athletics vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: May 5, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Pitching matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Taking the hill for the Athletics will be veteran Luis Severino. It was a significant splash for the franchise when they signed him two offseasons ago, but the results have been mixed. The veteran right-hander made it fairly clear that he didn’t enjoy pitching in the Athletics' temporary home, and the numbers backed that up.

So far this year, he has totaled a (2-2) record, 4.46 ERA, and 40 strikeouts in 38.1 innings pitched. Similar to last year, the numbers for Severino have been better on the road than at home, with almost a run differential on his ERA. The Phillies’ offense has shown some signs of improvement, and getting to face a right-hander is always a good thing for them.

On the mound for Philadelphia will be their star left-hander, Christopher Sanchez. The runner-up for the NL Cy Young last year is off to a good start once again, totaling a (2-2) record, 2.90 ERA, and 50 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched. Aside from one bad start against the Chicago Cubs on the road, the southpaw has been excellent, and he gives the Phillies a great chance to win anytime he’s on the mound.

With the team building some momentum and having one of their aces on the mound, Philadelphia will be hoping to start out this series on a positive note.