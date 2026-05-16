Kyle Schwarber Makes Incredible MLB History With 20th Home Run

The Philadelphia Phillies looked dead in the water in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They went down 6-0 after an explosive bottom of the third by the Pirates, but the Phillies slowly but surely climbed back into the game. One of the catalysts in the eventual come-from-behind 11-9 victory in 10 innings was Kyle Schwarber.

The designated hitter has been on quite a hot streak recently with an unprecedented power surge. In the top of the fifth inning, he hit his 19th long ball of the season to cut the lead to 6-3. In the top of the seventh inning, he struck again, hitting another two-run homer.

That put him at 20 for the season, which has etched his name into the MLB history books. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, this is the earliest date that a player has reached 20 home runs in MLB history.

No one has reached 20 home runs earlier than Kyle Schwarber

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The previous record was held by Luis Gonzalez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who hit No. 20 during the 2001 season on May 17. He ended that season with a career-high 57 home runs.

Schwarber was able to beat that mark by two days because of a torrid performance at the plate and is on track to reach some impressive milestones and thresholds if he keeps up this pace of performance.

The Philadelphia slugger has hit a home run in seven out of eight games, sending nine balls over the fence during that time. Over that stretch, he has produced a .353/.421/1.147 slash line, with nine of his 12 hits being home runs.

He is still striking out more than he would like, going down on Ks 12 times in the last seven games for a concerningly high 31.6% strikeout rate. However, he still has a healthy 10.5% walk rate during that time and has experienced some bad luck.

Kyle Schwarber of the @Phillies hit his 20th HR of the season tonight.



This is the earliest date any player has reached that mark in MLB history (previous record: Luis Gonzalez on May 17 in 2001). pic.twitter.com/DSQ8kpaRY8 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 16, 2026

Over the last eight games, Schwarber’s batting average on balls in play is only .231, which is well below the league average of .295. Alas, throughout his career, the left-handed slugger has been below the norm with a .265 BABIP.

Along with his MLB-leading 20 home runs, Schwarber has upped his slash line to .237/.365/.645 with 35 RBI. He is approaching the .240 batting average that he produced last year and had a goal to surpass in 2026.

However, he has fallen short of his goal to cut back on strikeouts. He has been struck out 64 times in 203 plate appearances. If he can successfully scale that back, his overall numbers will rise as a result.