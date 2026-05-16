Phillies Breaking Out New Batting Order Against Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies had a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of their series at PNC Park, winning 11-9 in 10 innings.

They trailed by as many as six runs in the game, but slowly chipped away at the lead from the fourth inning on. The Pirates' bullpen suffered a few implosions that the Phillies took full advantage of, snatching victory away from the jaws of defeat.

Looking to secure their sixth consecutive series victory, Philadelphia is using a new-look lineup that has never been deployed this year. This is the most-used defensive alignment by the Phillies this season, but interim manager Don Mattingly is shaking up the batting order.

The top of the order is remaining the same. Just as the case has been for virtually every game that Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have started this season, they are the top three.

Phillies breaking out new lineup against Pirates

Turner is batting leadoff and playing shortstop as he attempts to break out of the brutal slump he is in. Batting second as the designated hitter is Schwarber, who is in the midst of one of the greatest power displays in MLB history over the last eight games.

Harper is playing first and batting third. Where the change comes is behind him in the order. Alec Bohm is batting cleanup and playing third base. It is the 14th time that he is in this spot in the batting order in 2026.

For only the third time this year, the top four is being followed by Brandon Marsh, who is hitting fifth and playing left field. Mattingly is trying something different, putting right fielder Adolis Garcia next in the order at No. 6. He returns to the lineup after sitting out Game 1.

Bryson Stott is playing second base and batting seventh, with catcher J.T. Realmuto batting eighth. Rounding out the lineup is Justin Crawford, who will be handling center field.

This is an interesting wrinkle with the left-handed hitters being separated a little more in the lineup. That will create some more challenging decisions for Pirates’ manager Don Kelly when going to his bullpen with left-handed and right-handed hitters alternating throughout the lineup after Schwarber and Harper are back-to-back.

Taking the mound for the Phillies is their ace, Christopher Sanchez. He will be opposed by Pittsburgh rookie Bubba Chandler.

It would certainly be nice for Philadelphia to come away with a victory this afternoon, because if they don’t, their series winning streak will be on the line against reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, Paul Skenes.