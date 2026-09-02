Magic Number for Phillies Drops After Stellar Performance by Jesus Luzardo

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on an absolute roll of late and are storming up the standings with the calendar turning to September. Following another win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team is getting closer and closer to clinching a playoff berth.

As the West Coast trip gets set to come to an end for the Phillies on Wednesday, the team has to be thrilled with their performance, regardless of the outcome in the final game.

While Philadelphia might have lost two out of three games to start the trip to the Seattle Mariners, they are now winners of six straight games and playing at a very high level.

On Tuesday, the Phillies were led by starter Jesus Luzardo. The left-hander has been excellent for Philadelphia this season and looks like a bona fide top-end rotation pitcher.

In the win, he went 6.2 innings, allowing just one run on six hits, while striking out six batters. It was another really strong performance, and the month of August overall for him was fantastic.

Due to the Diamondbacks being the team right on the outside looking in on the playoff picture in the National League, the win resulted in the Phillies’ magic number dropping by two games.

Magic Number at 17

Sep 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Philadelphia on a six-game winning streak now, their magic number continues to head in the right direction. The Phillies will have one more game against Arizona before heading back home.

So far through eight games on the road trip, the team is 6-2, and it has been a great showing so far. Due to all of the success, the team is not only getting closer to a playoff berth, but also gaining ground on the Atlanta Braves.

Even though the Braves haven’t played poorly, the Phillies are red hot and now are within three games of them in the NL East. While making the playoffs is the primary goal for the team, taking over the division would be nice as well.

In the finale on Wednesday, it will Andrew Painter taking the mound. The right-hander has been much better since returning from the minors, and his performance and lengthening the rotation have helped the team overall.

If the Phillies are able to secure a sweep of the Diamondbacks, their magic number would once again drop two to 15. Overall, this road trip has been a great one, and with a massive four-game series coming up against the Braves, the Phillies will have a chance to get even closer in the NL East.