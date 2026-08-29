Phillies Have New Magic Number for Playoff Berth Following Edmundo Sosa's Game-Winner

As the road trip continues for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team had one of their best wins of the season against the Los Angeles Angels to open their series.

Coming into Friday night, the Phillies were certainly hoping to get off to a good start against an Angels team that once again isn’t very good. However, a bad first inning for Andrew Painter gave Los Angeles a comfortable 3-run lead, and they looked like they were going to be cruising to win.

However, with their backs up against the wall in the top of the ninth inning, it was pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa who was able to be the hero for the Phillies with a grand slam to give them a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, it was Jonathan Bowlan who came in for the save, and the Phillies were able to earn their 75th win of the year. With Philadelphia now 15 games over the .500 mark, they are getting ever closer to clinching a playoff spot in the National League.

Thanks to the heroics from Sosa in the ninth inning, the magic number for Philadelphia once again dropped.

Magic Number Goes to 24

Aug 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) is greeted by catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering where they were to start the campaign, the Phillies have made up some serious ground and should be proud of what they have accomplished this year.

On Saturday, the team will be handing the ball to their ace Cristopher Sanchez. The left-hander has been excellent for Philadelphia this year, and they will be expecting to win with him on the mound.

Getting another series win would be very good for the Phillies, especially as they try to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Philadelphia is still five games behind the Braves, but they are certainly within striking distance.

However, while winning the division would be great, getting into the playoffs is what’s important. The good play of late has created some space between them and the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the Diamondbacks currently being on the outside looking in of the wild card race, they are the team that impacts the Phillies’ number to clinch a spot as well. Philadelphia will be rooting for the San Francisco Giants against them this weekend, but will have a chance to help their own cause in a series against them to start next week.

Overall, there is still work to be done for the Phillies to clinch a playoff berth, but the team is trending in the right direction.