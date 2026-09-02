Ranking Three Most Important Pitchers for Phillies in September
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The Philadelphia Phillies are on fire entering September, coming off an August in which they won 21 games.
They have solidified their spot in the National League playoff picture, putting heat back on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and moving into a tie with the Chicago Cubs for the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the league.
If they want to continue moving in the right direction, they need to finish the regular season on a high note. These three pitchers are key to the Phillies being able to achieve that goal and qualify for the playoffs.
3. Aaron Nola/Andrew Painter
For most of the season, the No. 5 spot in the Philadelphia starting rotation was a black hole. But over the last few weeks, it has turned into a strength, with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter performing at incredibly high levels.
Nola’s ERA was a season-worst 6.04 on June 29; entering September, his season-long ERA is down to 4.93, below 5.00 for the first time since April 14, his third start of the campaign. When Painter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, his ERA was 7.06 and is now down to 5.95.
Both of them are giving the team chances to win each time they take the mound, which will help the Phillies continue making up ground in the standings.
2. Jhoan Duran
Given how inconsistent the Philadelphia offense has been at times, they need strong performances from the bullpen in what will be some close games. At the back end of that bullpen is Jhoan Duran, who has turned into one of the best closers in baseball.
He has been lights out thus far in 2026, and the Phillies need that to continue if they are going to make any noise down the stretch. Duran has converted 29 saves with a 1.61 ERA and 3.0 bWAR.
With some shakiness in the bridge getting the ball to Duran, his performance is all the more important down the stretch.
1. Zack Wheeler
If Philadelphia is going to make any noise in the NL, they need their starting rotation to be a true strength again. That can only occur if Zack Wheeler is playing up to the best of his capabilities, which he showed signs of in his last start.
After a brutal stretch, he dominated the Los Angeles Angels to help the Phillies get a sweep. It was a strong finish to August after a tumultuous few starts in which he went through one of the worst stretches of his career.
Wheeler still has a few kinks to work out, but he took a step in the right direction. Hopefully, he can build upon that and head into the playoffs with positive momentum, giving Philadelphia the strongest trio in the MLB along with Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.