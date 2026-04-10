3 Biggest Takeaways for Phillies From Series Loss Against SF Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies went into their series against the San Francisco Giants, winning two straight series over the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies to start building some positive momentum.

Facing off against the three-win Giants seemed like a golden opportunity for the team to keep the success going. However, the Phillies squandered the chance after winning Game 1, 6-4.

They ended the series going scoreless in 20 consecutive innings, getting shut out in Game 2, 6-0, before falling 5-0 in the rubber game. It was a disaster in so many facets, but the Phillies are hoping that a return to Citizens Bank Park will help them get back on track.

Before turning attention to their homestand, let’s take a look at three of the biggest takeaways from Philadelphia’s trip to San Francisco.

Dormant Offense

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) doubles during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Scoring has been an issue for the Phillies in the early going of the 2026 season, and it reached a new low against the Giants. Getting shut out for 20 consecutive innings is brutal, especially against a team that was struggling; San Francisco had lost five out of six games before the back-to-back shutouts.

The only person who seemed ready to play against the Giants was Bryce Harper. He has had a slow start himself, but found his groove against San Francisco with a .556/.692/.778 slash line, hitting two doubles and drawing four walks without a strikeout.

Harper was a one-man wrecking crew, recording five of the team’s 19 hits and half of their six RBI.

Starting Pitching Lack of Distance

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Starting pitching has been a strength for Philadelphia and should be again. Against the Giants, they had Cristopher Sanchez, Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola start for them. Unfortunately, distance wasn’t given, putting some strain on an underwhelming bullpen.

Nola had the longest outing, going six innings and having the only quality start of the trio. Sanchez went five innings and Painter lasted only four. Nine of the 10 earned runs given up by the Phillies’ pitchers were charged to those three.

The starting rotation needs to start living up to expectations and anchor the pitching staff. Relying on the bullpen this much, this early in the season, can be a recipe for disaster.

Bryson Stott’s Struggles

Mar 15, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) singles against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are a lot of starters who are struggling for Philadelphia right now. But, Bryson Stott is struggling mightily with a .167/.211/.194 slash line through 36 at-bats. He has struck out seven times and drawn only two walks.

He had nine at-bats against the Giants and went hitless. His backup, Dylan Moore, didn’t help, going hitless in his four at-bats as well, which has led to a gaping hole at the keystone in the lineup.

It is still early, but it will be interesting to see how long the organization sticks with him before a change is made. Star prospect Aidan Miller is currently on the seven-day injured list in the minor leagues, but if he heats up, fans will start to question if he should get the call-up.