Phillies Earn Move up MLB Power Rankings Despite Reds Hiccup

The Philadelphia Phillies were the hottest team in baseball entering their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Since firing Rob Thomson and replacing him with interim manager Don Mattingly, the team experienced a remarkable turnaround. They had won six series in a row, going 16-4 across their first 20 games.

That was a historically good mark, putting Mattingly in a rare group of managers. However, the Reds kept him from becoming the first manager to win seven series in a row after taking over midseason.

Alas, that two-game losing streak wasn’t enough to deter the Phillies from continuing to climb up the MLB power rankings over at ESPN, and rightfully so. Philadelphia went from No. 11 last week to No. 8 this week, which puts them at No. 6 amongst teams in the National League, behind the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

Phillies surging up MLB power rankings despite loss to Reds

May 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

What has helped propel the Phillies into the top 10 of the rankings despite such an underwhelming start? Their star players are now performing up to their capabilities, and everyone has found their rhythm at the same time.

In the lineup, Kyle Schwarber, who missed the entire series against the Reds with an illness, is clubbing home runs at an eye-popping rate. Bryce Harper has been excellent as well, but the supporting cast is also stepping up.

Alec Bohm is riding an 11-game hitting streak, looking to erase what was an abysmal start to the campaign. Second baseman Bryson Stott is showcasing some power recently, helping lengthen the lineup into the bottom third.

There are still concerns against left-handed pitching that need to be ironed out, but the offense looks a lot better now than it did the first month of the season.

Here come the Fightins! pic.twitter.com/MY2To8hqvu — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 20, 2026

On the mound, the starting rotation has been resurgent with Zack Wheeler stepping into the spot that was previously occupied by Taijuan Walker. He and Cristopher Sanchez are among the best one-two punches in the MLB and are performing as such.

Under Mattingly, those two are a combined 6-0 with a 1.10 ERA. Jesus Luzardo has had some nice moments, and Andrew Painter looks to be settling in during his most recent outings as well.

Alas, there are real concerns with Aaron Nola. He looks like a shell of his former self with a 6.04 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. The veteran righty is struggling mightily with his four-seam fastball currently, and it is dragging down his production.

While things certainly look better for Philadelphia now, there are still some things that need to be ironed out for them to truly contend in the NL.

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