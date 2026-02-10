Already a Crucial NL East Injury as Pitchers and Catchers Report Across MLB

Injuries can derail any team's best-laid plans and the Phillies' top rival is already dealing with what could be a crucial setback. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has a stress reaction in his left hamate bone and may require surgery, jeopardizing his availability for Opening Day.

More important than missing Game 1 of 162 is the lingering effect a hand injury can have on a hitter. Lindor played through injury for much of 2026 and slumped badly in the middle of the season, his lesser production contributing to the Mets' slide from 21 games over .500 in mid-June to out of the playoff picture.

The Mets have expressed confidence Lindor will be ready for Opening Day even if he undergoes surgery, but it's obviously not the news any team wants for one of its franchise faces before the full squad even reports to spring training.

Recovery time for hamate surgery tends to last 4-to-6 weeks. A notable recent example was Jose Ramirez, who underwent hamate surgery in August 2019 and returned a month later. Former Phillie Domonic Brown had hamate surgery in 2011 and missed six weeks.

The Phillies expect to be in a season-long battle atop the NL East with the Mets, who experienced massive roster turnover this offseason. They added Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert, Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver while losing Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Edwin Diaz, among other lesser pieces.

The Phils and Mets are both projected for similar win totals across the board, ranging from 90-to-92 wins. Every head-to-head meeting will be crucial but none take place until June 18 at Citizens Bank Park, at which point Lindor should be back for the Mets and Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.