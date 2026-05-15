4 Biggest Phillies Takeaways From Series Win Over Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies kept the positive momentum rolling in their three-game set on the road at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

With a 3-1 victory in the series finale, the Phillies were able to win their fifth consecutive series. They have yet to drop a set under interim manager Don Mattingly, defeating the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Red Sox.

Philadelphia’s performance has improved across the board, receiving better production from everyone on the roster. There were plenty of players who stepped up against Boston, but there were still some concerning developments as well.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways for the Phillies from their series victory over the Red Sox.

Alec Bohm Showing Signs of Life

May 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) hits an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Nothing has gone right for the former All-Star third baseman this season. Not only is Alec Bohm struggling on the field, but he is also mired in a nasty development against his parents in court off the field.

That has certainly been affecting his performance, and Mattingly sat him out for a few games so he could reset. It certainly looks to have worked, with Bohm’s performance ticking up since being removed from a game for a pinch hitter and benched.

He had the most hits and the highest batting average on the team against Boston, going 4-for-11 with a .364 batting average. There were no extra-base hits, but just seeing him perform at a higher level is encouraging for the franchise.

Andrew Painter Strong Outing

May 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The transition to the Major Leagues has not been an easy one for Andrew Painter, one of the highest-ranked prospects in the sport. He has experienced some struggles with his fastball, leading to diminished results on the mound.

While he started the only loss of the series for Philadelphia, his performance was certainly an encouraging one. Painter went five innings, allowing only one earned run on four hits and zero walks with four strikeouts.

The only run against him was a solo home run by Trevor Story. He didn’t factor into the decision, with Tanner Banks taking the loss. The Phillies don’t need him to pitch like a superstar, at least not yet; he just has to eat innings at the back of the rotation and build up his Big League experience.

Jhoan Duran Is Back

May 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When Jhoan Duran returned from the injured list on May 8, he had a shaky outing. Pitching in a 9-0 game, he walked three batters and gave up one hit, resulting in one earned run being scored against him.

Entering such a low-leverage game right off the injured list likely contributed to the poor outing. The Red Sox certainly wish that version of Duran had shown up at Fenway Park, because he was blowing them away in his appearances.

He threw two innings, striking out five while allowing one hit and two walks. That kind of shutout performance is exactly what the Phillies want to see, as opposing teams know a game is over when he is summoned from the bullpen.

Struggles of Right-Handed Hitting Veterans

May 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Philadelphia has struggled all season against left-handed pitching. The real culprit of the team’s underwhelming performance is the struggles of their right-handed hitters not taking advantage of the implied advantage of going up against southpaws.

It happened again against Ranger Suarez, with Trea Turner and Adolis Garcia both going 0-for against him. Both players struggled mightily in the series overall, with Turner hitting 1-for-9 and Garcia going 0-for-12.

J.T. Realmuto didn’t offer much with the bat either, getting one hit in 10 at-bats against Boston. Edmundo Sosa was 1-for-6 as well.

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