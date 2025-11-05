José Alvarado Returns with the Phillies for 2026 Season
The Philadelphia Phillies announced Wednesday evening that they’d exercised José Alvarado’s $9 million club option. Alvarado will once again be part of the Phillies back end of the bullpen for the upcoming 2026 season.
Philadelphia has nine players in need of a contract and it’s uncertain of who would return or depart in free agency. In the case of Alvarado, it was only a matter of time and waiting until the World Series concluded for the report to come out that the flamethrowing reliever would pitch for the Phillies next year. Philadelphia’s President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned in his end of the season press conference that he’d be a bit staggered if the left-handed pitcher wasn’t in the red and white pinstripes come spring training.
“I’d be surprised, without making any announcements, if Alvarado’s not back with us.”
Alvarado’s 2025 campaign changed his perception in the eyes of many enraged fans around Philadelphia.
On May 18, the Philly faithful were hit by news that blindsided them. Their elite closer in Alvarado was suspended 80 games without pay for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancement substance policy. Alvarado would also be ineligible to pitch in the postseason.
Statements revolving around Alvarado’s lack of self-care and ignorance of hurting the team began to take center stage, but that was never his intention. His motive was to lose weight.
“There was a part of me that felt sad for him because I don’t think he was trying to do anything wrong,” Dombrowski said. “When you look at José Alvarado the last thing he needs is to get stronger. He was trying to lose weight because he’s as strong as an ox.”
Alvarado posted an apology on his Instagram two weeks prior to him returning to the Phillies.
When Alvarado served out his punishment, he didn’t win many hearts over on the mound. The 30-year-old had a 7.50 ERA giving up five runs in six innings, three via the long ball. He recorded the loss after Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin hit a game winning two-run home run in the ninth inning then blew a save opportunity against the Milwaukee Brewers one contest later. Alvarado was shut down for the remainder of the season when placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 11, with a strained left forearm.
People can’t hold onto grudges forever. Those criticizing Alvarado need to look beyond the suspension and remember what made him a fan favorite to begin with.
Alvarado’s been a vital contributor out of the bullpen since arriving in Philadelphia in 2021. Over his five years as a Phillie, Alvarado has a 3.48 ERA in 235.2 innings pitched. He's inherited 25 inherited runners in relief during the regular season dating back to July 1, 2022, and only one runner came into score.
The Venezuelan pitcher came out to a blazing start to the 2025 season recording a 4-1 record and 2.70 ERA in 20 innings. Alvarado struck out 25 batters and slammed the door shut on the opposition on seven occasions to earn the save.
It’s hard to find a reliever, let alone a Phillie on the entire staff who are more passionate than Alvarado.
During an outing against the Washington Nationals last season, Alvarado found himself in a bases loaded jam with no outs. He proceeded to strike out the next three batters and jumped off the mound yelling out an electric roar. It was one of the Phillies top moments of the year. All credit can’t be given to Alvarado as he had some help from his new friend, 12-year-old Princeton Bailey who mimicked Alvarado’s mechanics from the stands.
Alvarado’s 37 saves rank 20th amongst Philadelphia’s all-time relievers with his 11.8 SO/9 playing a key factor. His sinker averages 99.1mph forcing hitters to swing early. However, Alvarado’s cutter fools batters on a nightly basis with a 47.4% whiff rate and is used to put away 35% of those who step into the box.
No matter what fans think of him, Alvarado has the belief in Phillies general manager Rob Thomson behind him as he prepares for a resurgence season.
“I love him. I love his energy. I love his stuff. I think wherever he’s at, he’s going to have a really good year next year.”
Quite honestly Alvarado’s a better option to bring back than current free agent Jordan Romano so there’s one way to look at it. Plus, with Jhoan Duran as the new closer, Alvarado could pitch the eighth inning fulfilling the setup role. The Phillies shouldn’t drop many contests with two guys chucking over 100mph from both sides of the rubber when entering for the final six outs.