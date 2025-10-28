Top Phillies Free Agents Projected Contracts
The Philadelphia Phillies have decisions to be made regarding which free agents they’ll make a push to resign, and who they’ll let go to test the waters. Philadelphia’s President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced that as much as he’d hoped to have the same group of guys return, it’s impossible to do so.
“Bringing them back, not bringing them back, we’d love to have them all if it worked out, but it’s probably impractical to have them all back,” Dombrowski said.
The Phillies have eight players in need of a contract, two of those being club options in José Alvarado and Harrison Bader. The main focus is on Ranger Suárez, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto as this core will draw the most attention as the offseason approaches. This trio cracked MLB Network's Insider Mark Feinsand’s Top 20 free agents list and remain at the forefront of names being targeted around the league.
The value in which Suárez, Schwarber, and Realmuto bring to an organization could make it a bidding war. The Phillies could either enter the auction and make their case for the threesome that combined for 17 seasons in Philadelphia to extend their stay or bow out and look elsewhere.
So just how much money could the Phillies free agents make?
The Athletics’ Jim Bowden listed a ballpark estimate at what Suárez, Schwarber, and Realmuto’s contract could be.
Ranger Suárez - 6 years, $164 million
It’s safe to say the cool, calm, and collected Suárez has the Phillies fanbase feeling the opposite with free agency starting right around the corner. Zack Wheeler’s status for the 2026 season is unknown following thoracic outlet decompression surgery and Andrew Painter’s 2025 campaign in the minors wasn’t anything encouraging. Losing Suárez would be a blow to the Phillies’ rotation considering he had one of his best years in Philadelphia recording a career-high with 12 wins and 151 strikeouts in 157.1 innings.
The ability to stay healthy has plagued Suárez over the past four seasons. Hindered primarily from back soreness and hamstring issues, the southpaw has never achieved 30 starts in his single season. However, when he does step on the rubber, it’s like Suárez hasn’t missed a beat.
Suárez ended the 2025 regular season with a left thigh contusion and returned to the mound for Game 3 of the National League Division Series where he allowed one run in five innings and struck out four. Suárez’s postseason resume will boost his free agent stock as he displays a 1.48 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across his 11 playoff outings.
Kyle Schwarber - 5 years, $160 million
Schwarber enters free agency as a Silver Slugger Award finalist and soon to be Most Valuable Player finalist. Schwarber put together his best season at the plate hitting 56 home runs and 132 RBI. The three-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion has exceeded the 100 RBI marker in each of the four seasons he’s been in Philadelphia.
Dombrowski has made it clear that Schwarber is his priority. Phillies general manager Rob Thomson has the same MO as Dombrowski.
“He’s a huge piece in that clubhouse,” Thomson said. “Let’s say we lose him, hopefully some other guys have learned from him, and they can carry it on, but hopefully we don’t.”
Schwarber is the sparkplug for Philadelphia. The Phillies went 39-11 this year including the postseason in games where Schwarber homered and outscored opponents 344-180 in those contests. Schwarber’s been durable as a Phillie too suiting up in 627 of 648 (96.8%) regular season games and all 162 last year.
J.T. Realmuto - 2 years, $34 million
Realmuto resigning with the Phillies is also vital. Philadelphia has no catching prospects in their system and both Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs aren’t legitimate No. 1 catchers.
Unless a trade is in the works, Realmuto should be behind the plate for the Phillies. Although he's getting up there in age, Realmuto put together another solid season batting .257 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. He led the NL throwing out 30 runners attempting to steal this year.
Thomson noted the importance Realmuto is to the Phillies during his end of the year press conference.
“I can’t put a dollar sign on him. It’s hard to do it,” Thomson said. “This guy to me is the most prepared guy I’ve ever been around as a catcher. He’ll spend hours watching video, making up his own gameplan then match it with Caleb [Cotham], talk to pitchers…I can’t put a number on it but it’s significant. I mean he’s that good.”
Free agency begins the day after the World Series concludes, but players can’t officially sign until five days following the final out of the Fall Classic.