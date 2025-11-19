Phillies' Slugger Predicted to Sign $130 Million Contract in Free Agency

Philadelphia Phillies' designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is among the premier free agents on the open market this offseason and is widely expected to ink a substantial deal.

Schwarber's 4-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies that he signed during the 2022 offseason officially expired at the end of the 2025 season, and the slugger is a free agent for the first time since then. After a 2025 campaign that included an MVP candidacy, 56 home runs, and 132 runs batted in, just about every expert and analyst is predicting that his next deal will be a major pay raise for the 32-year-old.

The Phillies have, for obvious reasons, been highly connected to Schwarber, and have seemingly placed him at or near the top of their offseason priority list. As they continue to chase a World Series title, replacing his production would be no easy feat. He has expressed his love for the team, fans, and city on multiple occasions, and the two sides continue to be a great fit for one another.

While nothing is guaranteed, or even close to it, the resolution of his free agency has continued to be guessed as a reunion with Philadelphia.

Kyle Schwarber Projected to Re-Sign for $132 Million

Sep 23, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On Wednesday morning, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller published a piece where he predicted the eventual contracts for 9 of the top free agents this offseason. After declining the qualifying offer on Tuesday night, Miller still has Schwarber returning to the Phillies on a 5-year, $132 million contract.

"With most free agents, the landing spot is mostly a guess from among around half-a-dozen teams where it could at least make sense based on spending history and team need," Miller said. "But as was the case last winter with Pete Alonso and the Mets, it's going to be kind of assumed Schwarber will return to Philadelphia until the moment he actually signs somewhere else."

Miller listed the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Schwarber's hometown Cincinnati Reds as other fits, but remained steadfast in his guess that the veteran superstar remains with the Phillies. With other contract projections ranging from $100 million across 4 seasons to $135 million across five, the only certainty as of now is that he won't be remotely cheap.

Most of the smoke surrounding Schwarber's free agency to this point has been surrounding him and Philadelphia, and a long-term return to the City of Brotherly Love continues to remain a logical outcome.

