MLB Insider Ranks Phillies Top Landing Spot for Superstar Free Agent

The MLB offseason has reached the point where most of the top free agents tend to have signed already, but this year has seen a most of the premier options still available.

The Philadelphia Phillies, while they have made some substantial moves, have only added a bounceback candidate in former Texas Rangers' outfielder Adolis Garcia to an offense that has continually sputtered in the postseason.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has, on multiple occasions, worked the markets well to poach players late in the offseason at a fraction of their initial asking price. With a plethora of talent still out there, a similar move cannot be ruled out.

In an article released on Thursday afternoon, MLB Network insider and New York Post writer Jon Heyman listed 8 possible landing spots for one of the players in the upper echelon of free agents, and had an intriguing placement of the Phillies.

Phillies Ranked Top Destination for Bo Bichette

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Heyman placed the Phillies on the top of his list for potential landing spots for former Toronto Blue Jays' All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette, even going as far as revealing that current Philadelphia players have begun attempting to recruit the All-Star.

"[Bo] Bichette has a great relationship from Toronto with new Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly. The super focused, win-first Phillies would need to move 3B Alec Bohm, then use Bichette either at 3B or 2B (and move Bryson Stott to 3B)," Heyman wrote. "Phillies players were texting Bichette about the possibility last weekend, when Bichette was celebrating his wedding."

Bichette entered free agency at just 27 years old, an uncommonly young age for a player of his caliber to be fully available for any team to pursue. His 2025 season, capped off with a heroic postseason comeback after a knee injury derailed the end of his regular season, was yet another installation in the makings of an incredible career. He slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in, bringing his career slash line up to an impressive .294/.337/.469.

In the same article, Heyman reported that Bichette's current asking price is believed to remain around $300 million across a new long-term deal, putting him next to former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker as by far the most expensive players available.

As Heyman mentioned, the hefty price tag on Bichette and inevitable roster movement required to add him into the Philadelphia lineup definitely complicate a future move. In that same realm, however, Phillies fans have continued to push for the front office to ramp up their efforts to land him, and his fantastic offensive profile would do wonders toward capitalizing on the team's current championship window, as well as extending it further down the line.

Spring Training continues to creep up, and with the clock ticking on the markets of all of the remaining free agents, movement toward resolution, whatever that might be, could be on the horizon.

