One of Phillies' Top Prospects Dinged Up Early in Spring Training

Bryce Harper made a bit of news midway through Sunday's spring training home opener against the Pirates, joking during an in-game interview about Aidan Miller, the Phillies' top infield prospect.

"Yeah, if Miller could get off his butt and get in the game, that would be nice. I'm just kidding, Aidan, I'm just kidding buddy," he said. "But I need him to get healthy because he can help us by the end, obviously."

Healthy? What is Miller dealing with?

It's a sore back, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, who reports Miller would have been in Saturday's lineup in Dunedin but the team is being careful with the injury.

On the cusp

Miller, 21, is coming off of an exceptional season spent mostly at Double A. He reached base at a .382 clip with Reading, stealing 52 bases, then went 9-for-27 (.333) with a .514 on-base percentage in eight games at Triple A.

Miller will likely open the season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and while he's a bit behind centerfielder Justin Crawford and right-handed starting pitcher Andrew Painter in terms of major-league readiness, he's not too far behind.

The expectation is that Miller will step into the Phillies' third base role in 2027, with Alec Bohm a free agent at season's end. To this point in the minor leagues, Miller has played only shortstop, but the Phillies have Trea Turner signed through 2033. Turner may not stay at his position for the entirety of his 11-year contract with the Phillies but he did make great strides last season, more than halving his error total to eight in 139 games in one of the best defensive years of his career.

The timeline in 2026

Miller, if he hits, could find his way up to Philadelphia this season, though. He'd be a possibility if a long-term infield injury arises, and even if not, he could play his way into September call-up contention.

It's crucial that the Phillies graduate these three young studs — Crawford, Painter and Miller — into large roles with the big-league club because they're spending even more money this season than last, when they paid nearly $100 million more in payroll and tax than ever before. Much-needed balance and relief will be provided by having three young players making the minimum.

For Harper, it's important that they all come up and be themselves rather than try to act the way they think the veterans want.

"I can't tell the young kids coming up to not do it a certain way. I need that kid to help me win a World Series, so I want him to be himself no matter what," Harper said in a recent interview on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

"I want you to come in here, be part of our family, part of our group, don't be an a-hole obviously. But like, I want my rookie to come up and have fun and enjoy the first time he puts his cleats on the dirt or the outfield or batter's box."