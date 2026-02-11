Phillies Division Rival Dealt a Key, Potentially Long-Term Blow

Most teams haven't held a full-squad workout yet and injuries are already mounting league-wide.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will have surgery on his left hamate bone and is expected to miss at least six weeks. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has the same injury and will also undergo surgery.

They might both be back by mid-April, but hamate injuries tend to suppress a hitter's power. Lindor has hit 31, 33 and 31 home runs the last three seasons. It will be interesting to monitor both throughout the season.

Down goes Schwellenbach

The most long-term injury so far, though, has taken place in the Atlanta Braves' rotation. Right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach, who emerged immediately in 2024 as one of the 10 best starting pitchers in the National League, was placed on the 60-day IL this week with right elbow inflammation.

Schwellenbach was the latest in a long list of Braves prospects to quickly establish himself when called up in May 2024. In his first 38 starts, he's 15-11 with a 3.23 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He's struck out 235 batters and walked 18 — yes, 18 — in 234⅓ innings.

And he was only getting better, the velocity was only increasing when Schwellenbach's season ended last July with a fractured right elbow. He built back up this winter to prepare for a full complement of starts but is now guaranteed to miss the first two months of the season.

Early impact on the Phillies

The Phillies face the Braves six times in April alone, so that's two potential meetings with Schwellenbach they'll miss. They've faced him five times and he's pitched five gems, going 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA.

Expectations are high for the Braves in 2026 with theoretical full seasons of Ronald Acuña Jr., Chris Sale and Spencer Strider. They're projected by most outlets to 88-to-90 games, a tick below the Phillies and Mets.

The Braves did very little this offseason, adding only setup man Robert Suarez and lefty-hitting corner outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. They're banking on rebound seasons from Strider, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies.