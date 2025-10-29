Phillies Likely Could Move On From Fan Favorite All-Star in Offseason Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies head into the offseason potentially at the dawn of a brand new era of baseball in the City of Brotherly Love.
Following a second straight early NLDS elimination and fourth consecutive heartbreaker in October, the Phillies are likely set to make some major changes. With one of the oldest rosters in baseball and numerous stars hitting free agency, the writing is largely on the wall here.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is going to have to make some tough calls, but that's not anything he isn't used to already as one of the bolder executives in baseball.
As the spotlight sits on who Philadelphia is going to keep from the free agent crop and wind up signing on the open market, it could be a trade that makes the biggest shakeup.
As hot stove season arrives, there's a couple of names who look like surefire trade candidates, but one of them has not been as widely discussed lately. Make no mistake, Dombrowski will still shop him around though.
Phillies Will Investigate Alec Bohm Trade Once Again
Though it may feel like déjà vu for Bohm to be at the center of trade rumors once again after such was the case last offseason, there's frankly even more reason now to move on than there was a year ago.
There was the dramatics with Bohm getting benched in the playoffs last year, but he was coming off an All-Star campaign and still under team control for two more seasons. Now entering a walk year and set to hit free agency after the 2026 season, the 29-year-old was not nearly as impactful in 2025 as the year prior.
Slashing .287/.331/.409 this year for a lower offensive output in just about every category as the year prior, Bohm accounted for a bWAR of just 1.3 in 120 games. He was not so awful that he wouldn't have suitors, but there is reason to move on now if Philadelphia has any interest in pursuing top names at the hot corner.
Phillies Trading Bohm Opens Door on Alex Bregman, Others
Everything Dombrowski has said since the season came to a close indicating that he is going to have a very healthy payroll this winter to potentially go big game hunting once again. After sitting out the sweepstakes largely on last year's biggest names, Philadelphia once again has the chance to land Alex Bregman.
The former Houston Astros superstar answered all concerns about his bat, slashing .273/.360/.462 and racking up a bWAR of 3.5 in just 114 games played after an injury held him out of action. Even if it isn't Bregman though, there are other names out there.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette looks poised for a positional switch, and third base for the Phillies could wind up being the perfect fit. Beyond the top two names, guys like Eugenio Suarez as well as Japanese sensations Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto all represent major offensive upgrades from Bohm.
If Philadelphia wants to get over that final World Series hump and take the next step in a hyper-competitive National League, they simply must turn the page on Bohm and replace him with someone better at third.
It would be shocking to not see Dombrowski make a real attempt to do just that.