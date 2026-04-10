Phillies Manager Reveals Rehab Game Plan for Zack Wheeler
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies are patiently awaiting the return of their ace, Zack Wheeler, to the Major League rotation.
He has been sidelined since late in the 2025 season when it was revealed that he was dealing with venous thoracic outlet syndrome that required a blood clot to be removed in his shoulder. His loss derailed the team, as navigating the stretch run and postseason without their star was not easy.
When could Wheeler be returning to the Big Leagues? He still has some work to do with his rehab, but things are going well, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson has provided an update on what is next for him.
According to Philadelphia’s skipper, via Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, the three-time All-Star is set to make his next rehab start on Tuesday, April 14. There is a possibility that he would return to the mound for Double-A Reading on the road in Somerset over the weekend as well.
Zack Wheeler could make two rehab starts this week
Thus far, Wheeler has made three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has thrown only 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks. His ERA currently sits at 5.23, surrendering nine hits and six earned runs.
Based on that production thus far, it is fair to assume that he has several more rehab starts to make before he is considered for a return to the Major Leagues. He still has to work up his arm strength after missing the entire offseason program and spring training while recovering.
Without Wheeler and Ranger Suarez, who departed in free agency and signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox, starting pitching has yet to be a strength for Philadelphia in the early going, as it has been in years past.
Taijuan Walker has struggled with a 9.31 ERA across his first two starts and 9.2 innings of work. Highly-touted prospect Andrew Painter has as high a ceiling as any starting pitcher in the MLB, but counting on a first-timer to replace a potential Hall of Fame candidate is a lot to ask.
Before going down with the injury last year, Wheeler was in the mix for the National League Cy Young Award. He ended up finishing ninth in the voting, making his final start on Aug. 15.
It was the second consecutive year he was selected to the NL All-Star Team, and replacing that level of production is certainly easier said than done.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.