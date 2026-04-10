Phillies Manager Reveals Rehab Game Plan for Zack Wheeler

The Philadelphia Phillies are patiently awaiting the return of their ace, Zack Wheeler, to the Major League rotation.

He has been sidelined since late in the 2025 season when it was revealed that he was dealing with venous thoracic outlet syndrome that required a blood clot to be removed in his shoulder. His loss derailed the team, as navigating the stretch run and postseason without their star was not easy.

When could Wheeler be returning to the Big Leagues? He still has some work to do with his rehab, but things are going well, and Phillies manager Rob Thomson has provided an update on what is next for him.

According to Philadelphia’s skipper, via Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, the three-time All-Star is set to make his next rehab start on Tuesday, April 14. There is a possibility that he would return to the mound for Double-A Reading on the road in Somerset over the weekend as well.

Zack Wheeler could make two rehab starts this week

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Thus far, Wheeler has made three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has thrown only 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks. His ERA currently sits at 5.23, surrendering nine hits and six earned runs.

Based on that production thus far, it is fair to assume that he has several more rehab starts to make before he is considered for a return to the Major Leagues. He still has to work up his arm strength after missing the entire offseason program and spring training while recovering.

Without Wheeler and Ranger Suarez, who departed in free agency and signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox, starting pitching has yet to be a strength for Philadelphia in the early going, as it has been in years past.

Zack Wheeler will continue his minor-league assignment with a start Tuesday — and possibly again next Sunday — for double-A Reading on the road in Somerset, N.J., Rob Thomson said. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 10, 2026

Taijuan Walker has struggled with a 9.31 ERA across his first two starts and 9.2 innings of work. Highly-touted prospect Andrew Painter has as high a ceiling as any starting pitcher in the MLB, but counting on a first-timer to replace a potential Hall of Fame candidate is a lot to ask.

Before going down with the injury last year, Wheeler was in the mix for the National League Cy Young Award. He ended up finishing ninth in the voting, making his final start on Aug. 15.

It was the second consecutive year he was selected to the NL All-Star Team, and replacing that level of production is certainly easier said than done.