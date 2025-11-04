Phillies Predicted to Swing Blockbuster Trade for AL All-Star, Silver Slugger Award Winner
MLB experts have rarely agreed on what they believe the Philadelphia Phillies are going to do this offseason, but predictions of major potential moves are a near-universal pattern.
The outfield, with candidates such as Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker and New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger, and third base, with Japanese stars Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, as well as St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, emerging as options, are two areas where fans and analysts alike have predicted them to make a splash. Of the many impending free agents that Philadelphia will have to make decisions on, veteran catcher JT Realmuto has been seen as far and away the most likely option to remain with the team.
But, as Phillies fans have come to know, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is always searching for more creative ways to operate.
If Dombrowski views a new Realmuto contract, currently projected as almost $13 million per year with room to increase, as too expensive and risky, a trade could be on the horizon.
In a piece published by Bleacher Report on Tuesday morning, analyst Joel Reuter made 10 predictions of landscape-changing moves that could happen this offseason, including forecasting a huge Phillies deal for a new long-term catcher.
Phillies Predicted to Trade for Adley Rutschman
It's no mistake that Rutschman and the Phillies are being connected. In fact, this is far from the first time the two parties have been listed as matches.
Phillies fans floated the idea of making a move for the 27-year-old across social media prior to the 2025 trade deadline, although nothing ever materialized. The 8-year, $67 million extension Baltimore signed top catching prospect Samuel Basallo to in mid August has only fueled the trade rumors surrounding Rutschman, and Philadelphia has consistently popped up as a clean fit.
"The Phillies have nothing remotely resembling an in-house replacement, and the free-agent market is also largely devoid of starting-caliber catching talent, with Danny Jansen and Victor Caratini the top names behind Realmuto," Reuter said. "A retooling could be in order for the Orioles following a disappointing season, and swinging a deal for Rutschman would line up with Philadelphia's rapidly closing window of contention. He could fill the void behind the plate for the next two seasons, then if the aging roster needs to be revamped, he would be off the books."
The connection between the two teams only gets stronger when looking at the barren list of Phillies future catching prospects, as their once-projected "catcher of the future" Eduardo Tait was dealt for closer Jhoan Duran at the deadline.
A "Buy Low" at a High Price?
While the fit seems to be a perfect match, and a deal could benefit both sides greatly, there is likely to be some pause on the Phillies' end.
Rutschman would, by all accounts, be a buy-low candidate for Dombrowski and the Philadelphia brass. His OPS declined 100 points from 2023 (.809) to 2024 (.709), and the decline continued into 2025, as it fell to a career-low .673 across an injury-riddled season that saw him play in just 90 games.
His Baseball Savant page does reveal some favorable underlying metrics, and it's very possible that he could bounce back in a big way. The extended problem, however, is that Baltimore is likely to have a high price tag on their former #1 overall pick, making it more complicated as to how Dombrowski wll approach trade talks.
Only time will tell as to how both teams proceed with this situation, and if it even becomes a situation worth following, but it has certainly surfaced as an important storyline that could become more real as the offseason progresses.