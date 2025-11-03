This Way-Too-Early Playoff Prediction Should Shock Phillies Fans
The Philadelphia Phillies and their fanbase had to see the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate another World Series championship following a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays where they arguably weren't the best team.
That is just the latest pain point in this era of Phillies baseball that went from reviving passion for hardball in the city of Philadelphia with their magical run in 2022 to collapsing in the 2023 NLCS and not coming close to reaching that point again during the two years since.
Simply put, this franchise is at a crossroads this offseason. With Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suarez headlining their free agents, the Phillies have tough decisions to make when it comes to building a roster that gives them the best possible chance of getting over the final hump.
Phillies Predicted to Miss Playoffs in 2026
No matter what happens, though, there is enough talent in place for Philadelphia to compete. That was evident by their matchup against the Dodgers in the NLDS where they gave the now-two-time champions everything they could handle, even when their stars performed below average.
That's why Phillies fans likely will be shocked by the way-too-early playoff prediction put together by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, as he has them finishing with an 87-75 record record that puts them third in the NL East and missing the postseason.
"How many of Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, J.T. Realmuto and Harrison Bader will the 'already getting quite old and expensive' Phillies be able to re-sign? " Miller asked as part of the biggest unknowns that surrounding the club.
Simply put, if Philadelphia were to miss the playoffs, that would be unacceptable. They already announced manager Rob Thomson is returning for 2026 with an extension in hand, so if they were to take a step back in this manner, it would be nothing short of a disaster.
It should be pointed out that preseason projections don't mean a whole lot in baseball. The Braves were expected to win the NL East this year before they had a horrendous campaign. And the Blue Jays, who many argue should have won the World Series, were predicted to finish fourth, or even last, in their division by many analysts.
Still, there are clear holes on Philadelphia's roster that need to be addressed this winter. But whether or not they will be remains to be seen coming off another disappointing ending in the playoffs.