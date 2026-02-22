Phillies Prospect Justin Crawford Reacts to Solid Spring Debut

Justin Crawford was the standout performer in a 3-0 Phillies loss Saturday in their Grapefruit League opener.

The Phillies' top outfield prospect hit a 390-foot double to left-center in his first at-bat, singled over the shortstop's head in his third and made several nice plays in the field, including a sliding grab to rob Addison Barger of a single to center.

Crawford is going to play a ton this spring and this season, and he adds some necessary variance to the Phillies' lineup. His skill set and how quickly he translates that skill set to the major leagues could change their lineup.

Think about how much more potent the Phillies could be, for example, if they can eventually move Crawford up to the 1- or 2-spot. That might not happen as early as 2026, but if it does, it could solve the cleanup conundrum on most Phillies fans' minds because it would enable them to push Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper to fourth, with everyone else below them filling a lineup role they're better suited for than currently projected.

That's a long ways away, but it came to mind after watching Crawford's dynamic day in the Grapefruit League opener. And even if Crawford doesn't move up the batting order quickly, he has an offensive package that should play well in the 9-spot, creating a double-leadoff scenario with the Phillies with Trea Turner when Crawford is due up first to begin an inning.

Justin Crawford and @Phillies skipper Rob Thomson discuss the spring debut of MLB's No. 53 prospect.



More on how the makeup and preparation of the club's 2022 first-rounder has impressed during camp: https://t.co/gUdg6INDbt pic.twitter.com/jKrqQt8ilb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 22, 2026

"It felt really good. I was kinda itching the last couple of days to get on this field and get some games going," Crawford told reporters, including MLB.com, in Dunedin after exiting. "It definitely felt good to get back in that atmosphere, get the fans around and going out and competing.

"Really just being in the moment, it's fun. Being in the locker room, just going about our business everyday. Just being in the moment and control what I can control and that's the work that I put in."

Crawford received one plate appearance in big-league spring training in 2024, then went 4-for-11 with two walks in eight Grapefruit League games a year ago. He and fellow top position player prospect Aidan Miller were among the Phillies' first reassignments to minor-league camp last year on March 4.

Crawford faces no risk of reassignment this time around. He's going to be the team's everyday centerfielder in 2026 after tearing through the minors. The Phillies drafted him 17th overall in 2022 out of famed Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, and Crawford has hit over .300 every year since.

In 2023, he played at Single A and High A and hit .332 with 47 stolen bases.

In 2024, he played at High A and Double A and hit .313 with 42 bags.

And in 2025, he played at Triple A and hit .334 with 46 steals, also walking nearly twice as much as ever before. He walked 58 times last season after 32 apiece the prior two years.

"Saw a lot of pitches today, fought, got a really good jump in the outfield on that sinking line drive. It was a really good start," manager Rob Thomson told reporters. "I think just his poise and maturity, he acts like a professional. He acts like he deserves to be here."

It helps to have a father, Carl Crawford, who played 15 seasons in the bigs and made four All-Star teams. Justin's been emulating pops since he was old enough to hold a bat, as he described in the video below.