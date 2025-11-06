Phillies Shocking Prediction Sees Blockbuster Trade for Future Hall of Famer
The Philadelphia Phillies head into the offseason seemingly determined to shake some things up after the current core fell short of the goal once again following a great regular season.
With some huge name free agents that have been so critical to the success of the organization in recent years, a major reset opportunity lies ahead. Beyond just the free agents though, there are numerous guys who could wind up on the trading block.
One of those is Alec Bohm, who survived last winter despite months of rumors that he could be on his way out of town. After a subpar season though, Philadelphia could look to move on and replace him. A recent bold prediction from Mike Axisa of CBS Sports saw the team moving on from Bohm in favor of St. Lous Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado.
Phillies Projected to Make Massive Trade for Nolan Arenado
"The Phillies seem determined to shake up their offense this offseason but they have only so many movable parts," Axisa wrote. "Third base is one position they could easily make a move, and I boldly predict that move involves shipping Alec Bohm elsewhere and bringing in a heavily subsidized Nolan Arenado to take over at the hot corner."
Axisa made it clear that he did not believe Philadelphia would pay anywhere near the total of $31 million left on Arenado's contract through the end of the 2027 season, nor would they have to give up a lot to get him either.
If a financial agreement could be worked out in which the Cardinals took on the bulk of the salary, this would be a wonderful low-risk, high-reward move for Dave Dombrowski and the front office.
Is Arenado Right Fit for Phillies?
It should be noted that while Arenado would of course provide an instant defensive upgrade from Bohm as arguably the best glove of the generation at the hot corner, he is coming off what was the worst offensive season of his career.
In 107 games, the 34-year-old slashed a rough looking .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI, collecting just 95 hits on the season and finishing with a career-low 1.3 bWAR after missing chunks of the season.
If Philadelphia is going to make a move like this, they must consider whether or not they feel 2025 was a bump in the road or an accurate representation of the caliber of player Arenado is at this point in his career.
For as much as Bohm struggled this year, his offensive numbers were better than Arenado's, and even though Phillies fans have wanted to see him dealt, they must make sure it's being done for an actual upgrade on the field rather than just the name department.
For a Philadelphia roster that was one of the oldest in baseball this year and looks due for a reset, acquiring Arenado would certainly run counter to that. It would however be an exciting blockbuster, which is what every fan wants to see this time of year.
Time will tell if it can actually go down.