Phillies Have Perfect Star Free Agent Target if They Want to Take Major Swing
The Philadelphia Phillies head into the offseason coming off yet another playoff exit that was earlier than they were hoping for coming off a great year.
For the second consecutive campaign, the Phillies claimed a National League East title only to fall short in the NLDS in largely dominating fashion, but this time around is going to be different. After this current core of stars fell short again, this was likely their final shot before serious changes are made.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is going to make some huge decisions this winter including who to bring back and who to let walk of a very large free agency pool on the roster. All indications have been he will have a very healthy payroll to work with and possibly retain some of the core, but the results scream that something needs to change.
If Dombrowski is set on bringing in a new star, there's one name out there who Philadelphia should have circled more clearly than anyone else.
Alex Bregman is Perfect Free Agent Target for Phillies
Last offseason, the trade rumors surrounding third baseman Alec Bohm and Philadelphia were too loud to ignore following a turbulent finish to the year in which he was benched during the playoffs.
A move seemed inevitable, but the Phillies wound up holding onto him and thus the hot corner was occupied. Now another year later, Bohm had a forgettable campaign while Bregman was sensational, and the latter becomes available once again as a free agent.
If Philadelphia wants to get over the final hump they have been unable to clear, a player like Bregman is the exact kind of guy they need both on the field and in the clubhouse.
Bregman is Upgrade from Bohm Both On and Off Field
By all accounts, fences have been mended between Bohm and the Phillies, so it's not to say there's remaining bad blood there. At the same time though, Bregman is the definition of a winning baseball player.
The center piece of the most dominant dynasty the sport has seen in some time, having someone like Bregman in the clubhouse who has seen firsthand what it takes to win championships could be exactly what this clubhouse needs in a major reset this winter.
It doesn't hurt that he's among the best players on the planet either, answering any questions about declining production firmly this season.
In just 114 games this season, Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462, collecting a bWAR of 3.5 in the small sample size after missing some time due to injury with 18 home runs and 62 RBI.
At his best, Bregman is an MVP level superstar who can completely change the outlook of any lineup he steps into, and Dombrowski should be doing everything it takes to make that lineup Philadelphia's.
While the added layer of complication exists with the presence of Bohm, the Phillies should be able to move him rather easily to address other weaknesses and slot Bregman right in.
As free agency gets closer and closer, keep an eye on Philadelphia to get themselves very much at the center of the Bregman sweepstakes.