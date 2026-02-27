The Next Steps for Rehabbing Phillies Zack Wheeler and Orion Kerkering

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The first one went swimmingly, so the Phillies are aiming for Sunday for Zack Wheeler to throw his second bullpen session of the spring.

It will be a 25-pitch session of fastballs and some splitters, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday's 10-2 win in Clearwater over the Marlins.

Wheeler has incorporated breaking balls when throwing off of flat ground but not yet off the mound and that will wait until at least his third bullpen session. The Phillies give their pitchers two days off in between, so Wheeler's next two 'pens could end up being Sunday and Wednesday. The next step from there could be pitching live batting practice.

Wheeler was encouraged by how he felt after throwing 21 pitches off a mound Thursday, and while he won't offer specifics, he didn't rule out a mid-April return. The ace missed the Phillies' final 40 games and the NLDS last season after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, for which he underwent surgery on Sept. 23.

"It's really encouraging," Thomson said.

Kerkering making progress

Orion Kerkering, who had been dealing with a right hamstring strain, will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. He continues to feel better, he said Friday, and did not stop throwing off flat ground while recovering.

Kerkering said the plan for him would likely be two bullpen sessions — Saturday and then probably Tuesday — followed by live BP. He has not yet appeared in a Grapefruit League game but isn't far away.

"He's coming along," Thomson said.

Kerkering figures to be the Phillies' third-highest-leverage right-hander in the bullpen after closer Jhoan Duran and setup man Brad Keller.

The last time Kerkering was on a mound in game action was Game 4 of the NLDS when he made the infamous errant throw home to end the series in Los Angeles. It's a moment Phillies fans won't forget, but it should also be remembered that Kerkering has produced a 2.79 ERA in 136 appearances over his first three seasons and pitched well in 10 of 15 playoff appearances as a reliever in his early-20s learning on the fly.

Aidan Miller

Phillies top infield prospect Aidan Miller talked about his back injury Thursday, saying he's trying to keep his mind from spiraling and wondering when he'll be able to get into a Grapefruit League game.

Miller is dealing with lower back soreness, which he also felt late last season after a dynamic year at Double A and big September at Triple A.

"He played catch today," Thomson said, "so he's moving around a little bit."

There is no timetable yet for Miller's spring debut, but he said Thursday that he hopes to get into a game by the end of camp. There are still 24 days before the Phillies leave Clearwater.

Brandon Marsh

Marsh is dealing with hand inflammation from a sliding drill earlier in the week, but his imaging checked out fine and the plan is for him to play on Tuesday at the Rays, two hours away from Clearwater.

"He did tee and toss, I believe," Thomson said. "But we're looking at Tuesday to get him back in the lineup even though he's got to go down to Port Charlotte."