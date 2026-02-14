Why Otto Kemp's Role is Set to Grow With Phillies

When Otto Kemp joined the Phillies at PNC Park last June, it wasn't the culmination but rather the next step in an unlikely journey that, over four years, took him from tiny Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego to starting at both corner infield spots for a contending big-league team.

Kemp held his own that first month in the majors, starting his first four games at third base and the next nine at first base for the Phillies. Bryce Harper was dealing with right wrist inflammation, which opened a roster spot for Kemp in the first place.

The left field experiment

As Harper was nearing his return, the Phillies sought a way to still utilize Kemp and began working him out in left field. His first start at the position came on June 22 in a win over the Mets.

Kemp started three more games in left field, all in July, and was pulled for a defensive replacement in two of them. The Phillies would go on to acquire Harrison Bader at the trade deadline and there was no longer much need to use Kemp in left.

Platoon piece?

This season could be a different story. Kemp will spend some time in left field during spring training, in addition to third base, first and second. If he gains comfort at the position, he could become a platoon partner in left field for Brandon Marsh.

"I think it's just getting an overall comfort, just knowing that every place you play at, the dimensions are different, the environment's different," Kemp told reporters including MLB.com in the Phillies' clubhouse a few weeks before pitchers and catchers reported.

"So just kind of learning how to play through the elements and learning what I need to take away from any ballpark that we're at and how the ball bounces off the wall, what the dimensions are like. Just learning the overall feel in the outfield is just going to be the biggest part moving forward."

The Phillies also have non-roster invitee Bryan De La Cruz, the former Marlin, in camp as a potential right-handed platoon option in left field.

The outfield lefties

The Phillies' usual outfield arrangement will have Marsh in left field, Justin Crawford in center and Adolis Garcia in right. Both Marsh and Crawford are left-handed hitters, and while the Phils talk every season about wanting to let Marsh face more southpaws, they've veered away from it each year he's been here. Marsh is a .213/.278/.303 career hitter vs. lefties, .195 the last two seasons.

Crawford hit .376 against lefties at Triple A in 2025 with nine extra-base hits in 91 plate appearances. His approach could translate in some ways but the big leagues will obviously include a learning curve for the 22-year-old.

So when a tough lefty like Chris Sale is on the schedule — which may be twice in the first four weeks — you could see Kemp in left field, either in place of Marsh or as Marsh shifts to center.

Johan Rojas is still in the Phillies' bench picture, battling for their lone vacancy. Edmundo Sosa played 10 innings in left field last season and one in center but doesn't look nearly as natural in the outfield as he does at shortstop or second base.

A larger role

Kemp has a real chance to play meaningful innings in left field, probably more than at first base or third base where the Phillies will sit Harper and Alec Bohm less and also have Sosa as the primary backup at the hot corner.

Either way, Kemp is excited about trying to establish himself this season without dealing with nagging injuries. He had procedures this winter on his left knee, which ailed him for the final four months, and on his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old was wrecking the International League (.310 BA, .987 OPS) when he was called up last June and Kemp is looking to put together another big spring. He showed he was ready or close to it by hitting from Day 1 last year in the Grapefruit League, going 7-for-20 (.350) with three doubles and a triple.

His playing time should increase considerably this spring, both because of Sosa's departure to play for Team Panama in the World Baseball Classic on March 1 and because Kemp has become one of the Phillies' most important reserves.