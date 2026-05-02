Phillies Active J.T. Realmuto, Designate Veteran for Assignment

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing their best baseball of the year, riding a four-game winning streak since firing Rob Thomson as manager and naming Don Mattingly the interim manager in his place.

They have swept the San Francisco Giants, including some impressive feats during a split doubleheader with two walk-off wins, and won Game 1 of their series against the Miami Marlins on the back of Zack Wheeler.

Now, they are set to receive even more help with a boost to the lineup. The team announced, via their official account on X, that they are activating J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list ahead of Game 2 of their series against the Marlins from the injured list.

To make room for Realmuto on the roster, the team also announced a corresponding move. Veteran utilityman Dylan Moore has been designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.

Phillies reinstating J.T. Realmuto from injured list

Apr 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) celebrate win against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The veteran catcher last played for the Phillies on April 21. He was dealing with lower back soreness and attempted to come back and play through the ailment, but it was eventually decided that rest was the best course of action.

Coming back to the team after the minimum amount of time he had to stay on the injured list is certainly encouraging. Philadelphia will benefit from getting him back in the lineup, given how much Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs struggled in his place.

Marchan received six starts during Realmuto’s absence and was a void in the lineup. He went 2-for-20 at the plate with zero extra-base hits, drawing one walk and striking out four times.

Prior to today’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies reinstated C J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day IL. To make room on the 26-man roster, INF/OF Dylan Moore has been designated for assignment. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 2, 2026

Stubbs was much better in his limited opportunities, making three starts and appearing in four games in total. He matched Marchan’s hit total of two despite taking fewer than half the number of at-bats with nine. One walk was drawn, and he struck out once as well.

Realmuto is on pace to have his slugging percentage drop for the fourth consecutive season, but he is a massive upgrade at the plate compared to his backups. In 17 games and 61 plate appearances thus far in 2026, he has produced a .259/.344/.352 slash line with a 92 OPS+.

That OPS+ is tied for the lowest in a single season he made at least 195 plate appearances in, but having him back in the lineup will be a boost overall. He provides the team with leadership and is still a great defensive player; the pitching staff loves throwing to him.