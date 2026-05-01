Phillies Accomplish Feat Not Done in Over Two Decades Against Giants

For the first time in a month, the Philadelphia Phillies have won consecutive games as they look to put a brutal start to the season behind them.

After playing 13 consecutive games against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves, the Phillies’ schedule started to ease up. They hosted the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

Coincidentally, it was the Giants who began that streak, and it is San Francisco against whom the streak was ended. For the first time since March 31 through April 4, Philadelphia won consecutive games, sweeping the Giants.

The final two games of the series were played in a split doubleheader on April 30, in which the Phillies accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 22 years. Philadelphia won both games in walk-off fashion.

Phillies get two walk-offs in doubleheader for first time in 22 years

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) reacts after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, it was the first time since July 24, 1998, that the Phillies have swept a doubleheader with both games coming via a walk-off, when they did it against the Florida Marlins. The last MLB team to accomplish the feat was the Pittsburgh Pirates, who did it against the Chicago Cubs on May 28, 2004.

In Game 1, it was rookie center fielder Justin Crawford who came up clutch. He hit a ball to shortstop and was able to use his speed to beat it out, resulting in a 3-2 victory as Bryson Stott scored the game-winning run.

Just a few hours later, it was Alec Bohm who got to play the hero. In the bottom of the 10th inning, he hit a ball to center fielder Drew Gilbert that was deep enough to score Adolis Garcia on a sac fly.

“I feel like I’m on the right track,” Bohm said after the game. “It’s just the results haven’t shown up yet. But, you know, I trust that it’s going to come. Hopefully, you know, this is something that can kind of spark a little turnaround here, for me.”

To help set up those game-winning at-bats, another even more rare feat was accomplished. As also shared by Zolecki, this was the first time since 1910 that Philadelphia had a game-tying hit in the ninth inning of both games in a doubleheader.

In Game 1, Stott tied the game with an RBI triple to tie the game and set things up for Crawford’s heroics. For Game 2, it was Kyle Schwarber who hit a double to score Brandon Marsh and tie the game at five runs apiece.

The Phillies’ star designated hitter was certainly the MVP of the doubleheader, going 5-for-6 with two doubles and two home runs while also drawing three walks. He was a one-man wrecking crew in the No. 2 spot in the order, driving in three runs and scoring three more.