Phillies Sit Struggling Outfielder To Start Series With Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates riding a ton of positive momentum.

Since Don Mattingly has taken over as interim manager, the team has been on fire. They have won all five of their series against the San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Boston Red Sox, going 12-4.

They will look to keep that positive momentum going against a Pirates squad that has been consistently productive in every facet of the game. And, they are starting things off with a surprising change to their lineup.

Adolis Garcia has appeared in all but one game thus far this year, but he will not be in the starting lineup for Game 1 against Pittsburgh. Mattingly is getting his veteran right fielder a rest after a brutal series at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

Phillies shake up outfield alignment against Pirates

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Garcia didn’t get a hit across 12 at-bats in three games, striking out a staggering seven times. He was far from the only Phillies player to struggle, but he will be the one heading to the bench to kick things off against the Pirates.

He has started 41 out of 44 games in right field for Philadelphia. Twice, Felix Reyes has been out there, and once it was Brandon Marsh. For the third time in 2026, it will be Marsh handling right field, and he will be hitting fifth in the order.

Taking over in left field for Marsh for only the second time this year will be Edmundo Sosa, who is batting seventh. Rounding out the starting outfield is Justin Crawford, who will be in center field and batting eighth.

Garcia isn’t the only regular missing from the lineup for Game 1 against the Pirates. J.T. Realmuto also isn’t starting, as he is being replaced by Garrett Stubbs, who is behind the plate and batting ninth.

In the leadoff spot and playing shortstop is Trea Turner. He has been mired in a brutal slump and could really use something to jump-start his performance.

Batting second is the designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who has hit a home run in six out of the last seven games, with seven long balls total. He has some parts of his game he is looking to iron out, but the power remains there.

Playing first base and batting third is Bryce Harper. In the cleanup spot is third baseman, Alec Bohm. Marsh is followed by second baseman Bryson Stott, who is batting sixth and has been providing clutch performances at the plate.

Sosa, Crawford and Stubbs are seven, eight and nine, with veteran Aaron Nola on the mound. He will be opposed by the red-hot Braxton Ashcraft.