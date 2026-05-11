Phillies Star Pitcher Named National League Player of the Week Award

The Philadelphia Phillies have been performing at a much higher level over the last two weeks, which coincides with when they made their managerial change, firing Rob Thomson and elevating Don Mattingly into the role on an interim basis.

Several players have stepped up over the last 13 games, which has resulted in the team going 10-3. It has been nice watching third baseman Alec Bohm and second baseman Bryson Stott put together some strong performances at the plate.

If they have truly turned a corner, it will help the Phillies climb back into the National League playoff race. However, pressure has been taken off the lineup whenever Cristopher Sanchez takes the mound because he has been dealing.

He has been performing so well that he has taken home an impressive award. As shared by the Phillies’ official account on X, Sanchez has been named the NL Player of the Week after dominating in his two starts this past week.

Cristopher Sanchez wins National League Player of the Week Award

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts after an Athletics strikeout to end the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He started the series opener against the Athletics and put forth his best start of the year. Sanchez threw eight shutout innings in a 9-1 victory.

The American League West visitors had no answer for the talented lefty. They managed only three hits against him and drew one walk while being struck out 10 times. It was the longest outing from a Philadelphia starting pitcher, and only the second time that a starter went at least seven innings.

That number would increase to seven when Sanchez took the mound for the second time in the week, this time against the Colorado Rockies. Throwing in the rubber game of the three-game set, the Phillies were once again put in a position to win by their ace.

A couple of dominant starts earns Cristopher Sánchez NL Player of the Week! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pUj6Uv5aZb — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 11, 2026

Sanchez threw seven shutout innings, allowing only six hits and not issuing a single walk while striking out seven. Had he not needed 24 pitches to get through his final frame, he could have very well gone at least eight innings in back-to-back starts.

In his two starts combined, he threw 15 innings, allowing zero earned runs with 17 strikeouts and only one walk with a 0.67 WHIP and .170 opponent batting average.

The runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2025, Sanchez certainly looks like he is going to be in the mix once again in 2026. This year, he is now 4-2 with a 2.11 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 55.1 innings with 67 strikeouts and a bWAR of 2.6, which currently leads the NL.