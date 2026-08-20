Phillies Claim Andrew Hoffmann off Waivers, Place Felix Reyes on 60-Day IL

As the Philadelphia Phillies get a needed day off on Thursday before starting a series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team has suddenly built some impressive momentum.

With six straight wins entering their day off, the Phillies are now 12 games over the .500 mark and suddenly playing very well. Getting some strong outings of late from players like Aaron Nola have helped spark the streak, especially considering the struggles of the backend of the rotation this year.

Now, as they rest up and get set for the Cardinals at home, this will be another important series. St. Louis has been a surprisingly good team this year and are also still in the mix for a playoff spot.

Philadelphia winning their third straight series would help create a little more space in the right National League wild card picture. Recently, despite the trade deadline passing, the Phillies have been seeking some upgrades for their roster, with the pitching staff getting some attention.

On Wednesday, the team reached an agreement on a deal with Nestor Cortes. The crafty southpaw hasn’t pitched yet this year, coming off arm surgery, but was impressive in his workouts and was signed by Philadelphia.

Now, in addition to the Cortes move, the Phillies have added some depth to their system with the addition of Andrew Hoffmann off waivers. The 26-year-old right-hander comes from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies Add Bullpen Depth

The Phillies claimed RHP Andrew Hoffmann off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and optioned him to triple-A.



Felix Reyes was recalled from LHV and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right wrist fracture. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) August 20, 2026

With Philadelphia adding Hoffmann, the corresponding move the team made was to put Felix Reyes on the 60-day IL after recalling him from Leigh High Valley.

So far this season in the majors, Hoffmann has totaled a 7.71 ERA in eight games. With a WHIP over 2.00 in a small sample size, the results on the mound haven’t been great for the right-hander. However, in Triple-A last year he did have a respectable 3.19 ERA.

At just 26 years old, there could be a little something there still to develop with Hoffmann, and the Phillies will be trying to get the best out of him. While he likely won’t make a major impact for the team in the majors, having experience in the big leagues is always good if he is called upon.

Overall, the Phillies are in a really good situation right now and should be pleased with how they are performing. Adding some quality depth is never a bad thing, and the organization has gotten a bit stronger over the last two days.