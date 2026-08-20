Phillies Were Fortunate To Beat Out Multiple Contenders for Nestor Cortes

The Philadelphia Phillies tried, to no avail, to acquire a starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

It was reportedly their top priority, but there were a few factors that went into a hurler not being acquired. The price tag, in some instances, the Phillies were unwilling or unable to meet. And they didn’t want to just acquire a depth piece; if they were to bring a pitcher on board, they had to be better than what was already in place.

That means a better option than Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola. When none of that could be found, Philadelphia opted not to make a trade, counting on those two to carry the load. And thus far, the Phillies have been rewarded.

However, they did make an upgrade to their pitching staff via free agency, signing Nestor Cortes to a Major Leauge deal. In the process, they beat out several contenders around the league for his services.

Phillies beat out Yankees, Red Sox and White Sox for Nestor Cortes

Aug 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox were among the teams that showed interest in Cortes after his workout in front of scouts at Miami Dade College.

Beating out that kind of competition is telling. All three of those teams are in great shape when it comes to postseason seeding. The Yankees are the top Wild Card team in the American League with an 8.5-game cushion.

The Red Sox aren’t far behind them with a six-game cushion as the No. 2 AL Wild Card squad. Shockingly, the White Sox are atop the AL Central, leading the Minnesota Twins by four games with a 66-60 record.

Philadelphia is in the shakiest spot when it comes to playoff positioning, holding the No. 2 Wild Card spot in the National League but having only a 1.5-game cushion. Alas, Cortes still selected them as the team to join.

Nestor Cortes is signing with the Phillies for the remainder of the 2026 season, per sources.



Cortes worked out yesterday at Miami Dade College in front of scouts, and several teams showed interest, including the Red Sox, Yankees and White Sox. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) August 19, 2026

It is fair to assume the Phillies were willing to offer something that other clubs weren’t. What that is, at this point, is anyone’s guess since no contract terms have been shared. Did Philadelphia offer him guaranteed money beyond the 2026 season? Or perhaps he liked the game plan the team laid out for him and the role he would have upon signing.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Philadelphia has in store for the veteran lefty. Adding someone of his caliber at this point in the season, in free agency, can be a nice boost for the stretch run.

He does have experience working out of the bullpen and in the rotation as a starter. The results in the rotation are better than out of the bullpen, but that kind of versatility can be very helpful, given how worn down this pitching staff has been at points this season.

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