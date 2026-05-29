Phillies Demote Otto Kemp To Make Room for New Addition on Bench
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The Philadelphia Phillies have not been getting much production from their bench thus far in the 2026 season.
They have tried a few different players as options to fill the lineup against left-handed starting pitchers, but nothing has worked. So, the team has decided to take a new approach, shaking up their bench once again.
Otto Kemp, who is in his second stint with the Major League team after being on the Opening Day roster and demoted after struggling in the early going, is heading back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).
Taking his place will be Steward Berroa, who was a waiver claim on April 8 from the Milwaukee Brewers. He is part of a necessary shakeup to the depth chart as a switch-hitting outfielder who gives interim manager Don Mattingly some different skills to rely on off the bench.
Phillies shaking up bench adding Steward Berroa
Berroa has 30 games of Big League experience between his time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Brewers. He hasn’t done much with the bat, producing a .167/.314/.190 slash line. His strikeout rate of 31.4% is quite high, but he has great strike zone recognition with a 17.6% walk rate.
Alas, the Phillies aren’t adding him to the roster in hopes that he can figure things out at the plate. He is being brought aboard to give the team a different look off the bench, providing speed and defense.
Berroa has played mostly center field in the minor leagues this year. Mattingly now has another useful piece to use late in games, whether it is to pinch run in a tight game to create some runs or take the field as a defensive replacement to help preserve a lead.
That wasn’t something he previously had, which could lead to more usage for Berroa compared to what Kemp was receiving. Over the past 10 days, Kemp received only five at-bats, and it became clear that he wasn’t in Mattingly’s game plan.
It was a similar turn of events for Felix Reyes, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley when Kemp was recalled earlier this month. Neither has looked ready to handle Major League pitching, which likely led to diminished roles.
“It was tough to find at-bats, and I don’t want to force it,” Mattingly said. “So it’s a tough spot to be in.”
Having a player with Berroa’s skill set is a better use of the bench spot. If the extra position player isn’t going to be in the lineup too often, it makes sense to fill it with someone who can bring another dimension to the team, such as speed and defense.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.