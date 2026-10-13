Don Mattingly Viewed as Increasing Favorite for Phillies Job

The No. 1 priority for the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, before focusing on upgrading the roster, is figuring out who will be the manager of the team.

Right now, we know that it won’t be Alex Cora. For the second time, he has turned down the Phillies' offer to become their manager. After being fired by the Boston Red Sox, Dave Dombrowski offered the job to Cora, but he declined, citing his desire to spend the summer with his family.

A similar sentiment was shared this time around, with Cora deciding he wanted to take off 2027.

That could be why momentum seems to be moving toward Don Mattingly, who was the interim manager after Rob Thomson was fired, taking over the job. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman on X, odds are increasing that he will have that interim tag removed and get the job on a full-time basis.

Don Mattingly gaining momentum to land Phillies job

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Don Mattingly appears to have a decent or better chance to be retained as Phillies manager. Went 79-55 to get into playoffs after taking over 9-19 team and has the respect of players and front office, as I said on @MLBNetwork,” he wrote in a post on X.

Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber are among the players who have already spoken out in support of Mattingly coming back for another year. What he accomplished taking over for Thomson was impressive, as that early hole the team dug was erased rather quickly.

Beyond player support, there are several other reasons why retaining Mattingly would make sense. Given the uncertainty of the future of the sport, having a manager in place who knows the team and players would make a lot of sense.

If the lockout occurs, once it starts, managers won’t be allowed to have contact with players. That would be a massive detriment to someone who is hired and is learning a new team and roster of players; Mattingly has already been here for a year and knows how things operate.

Don Mattingly appears to have a decent or better chance to be retained as Phillies manager. Went 79-55 to get into playoffs after taking over 9-19 team and has the respect of players and front office, as I said on @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 13, 2026

Also, he is under contract with the team as bench coach for 2027. Retaining him in that role with a new manager in place would create some awkwardness, especially after what he and the players went through battling this past season.

In addition, retaining him for the duration of that deal would mean being able to pursue Cora again for 2028. He is clearly the No. 1 option for Dombrowski, so as long as Cora remains available, rumors will assuredly swirl.

It is something that Mattingly has already dealt with this past summer and was able to work past and ignore. A new hire may not respond as well to such a hot seat, constantly looking over their shoulder.

A consummate professional who connected with the star players, Mattingly has the demeanor for the job.

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