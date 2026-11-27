With the CBA set to expire soon, the Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet offseason so far, and there is a reason to be slightly concerned.

Coming into the winter, the Phillies were a team that was expected to try and shake some things up, but have been mostly quiet so far. Philadelphia has had a lot of success in recent years, but they have been eliminated from the playoffs early the last several years.

The Phillies have a desire to get a bit younger with their core getting older, but doing that and remaining competitive is not easy. Things are going to be set to freeze soon when the CBA expires, and there has been a lot of action around the league. However, there are still some notable free agents available and players that make a lot of sense for Philadelphia.

Jon Morosi recently spoke about the Phillies being among three teams to be in the mix for free agents Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. Philadelphia will have to contend with the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres.

Phillies Need One of Them

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the other teams need help too, Philadelphia really needs to add one of these two players. The Phillies missed out on Teruaki Sato in free agency, and that was an ideal target based on his age and expected productivity.

Even though Sato might have been a left-handed slugger, he could have provided a massive jolt to this lineup. Now, when it comes to Suzuki and Arozarena, they are both right-handed sluggers, which will balance the lineup a bit more.

However, both are over 30 years old, and neither is known for their defense. For Philadelphia, neither is a perfect target, but they simply have to land one of them.

Options to improve in a significant way outside of these two in the outfield are limited in free agency, and the Phillies don’t have a ton of prospects to try and trade.

Competition with the Blue Jays and Padres is going to be stiff, but Philadelphia will need to make sure they land one of the two. If they don’t, it could leave a massive question in their batting order and outfield once again.