Phillies Facing Imminent Spring Decision on Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs

The Philadelphia Phillies have been kicking the catcher can down the road for a few years now, but Dave Dombrowski and Co. have an imminent decision to make on J.T. Realmuto's backup during the 2026 season.

It may only be one of Rafael Marchan or Garrett Stubbs who'll have a guaranteed job come the end of the exhibition games in late March. That's MLB.com's Paul Casella's assessment of the situation, anyway.

Of the two, Marchan has been kept around longer than the expiration of his Minor League options and is more likely to remain on the Phillies.

"Similar to last year, Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs will come into camp competing to back up starter J.T. Realmuto. Unlike last year, however, neither Marchán nor Stubbs has a Minor League option remaining. That was essentially the deciding factor last year, as Marchán did not have any options remaining and Stubbs did," Casella wrote.

"As for this time around, barring an injury in camp, the Phillies will have to make a decision about which one they want to keep on the big league roster and which one they want to risk losing. The 26-year-old Marchán has more upside. The 32-year-old Stubbs has proven he can be a serviceable backup while also providing a boost in the clubhouse. This could be a decision that truly comes down to camp performance, though Marchán likely has the initial edge."

Salary-wise, the two are in the same ballpark; Marchan at $860,000, Stubbs a split deal at $925,000/$575,000, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

All in all, the hitting numbers favor Marchan. The behind-the-plate stats are similar, though Marchan might have a raw talent edge there, too. Still, there's something to Stubbs' contract structure, which suggests a more long-term plan than with Marchan.

Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs Competition Has Gone on for Years

There's long been a gap between Realmuto and his backups, and the competition between Marchan and Stubbs has been going on for four years. At some point, there needs to be clarity at the backup catcher spot.

Depth is good, but a four-year positional battle feels excessive. As the Phillies enter what may be a lame duck year for the entire National League, Philadelphia faces a decision that may finally put an end to the catcher question in the City of Brotherly Love once and for all.