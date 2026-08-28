Breaking Down Probable Starting Pitchers for Phillies Against Angels

As the calendar gets closer to September, the Philadelphia Phillies are very much in the playoff race in the National League and will be looking for a series win over the weekend.

Following a loss to the Seattle Mariners to start their West Coast trip, the Phillies will be looking to build some momentum back up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Unsurprisingly, the Angels are once again struggling this season, and this figures to be a series that Philadelphia should win. Even though there were some minor rumblings about Mike Trout finally being traded, with him having a healthy and solid year, he is still the face of the franchise for Los Angeles.

Now, as the Phillies aim to bounce back from a series loss, they will be hoping to see some excellent production from their starting rotation. This is a unit that has been mostly good in August, but one of their key pitchers has struggled.

Key Weekend Series for Starters

Aug 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts after giving up a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Phillies get set for their weekend series against the Angels, the starters that they have lined up will be closely watched. On Friday, it is going to be Andrew Painter taking the hill.

The right-hander has been much improved since coming back up from the minors. In August, he has totaled a 3.80 ERA in four starts, with the last two outings being really encouraging to see. However, due to the overall struggles, there will still understandably be some trust issues with the young right-hander being able to sustain it.

On Saturday, the Phillies will be sending their ace Cristopher Sanchez to the mound. The left-hander has been excellent for the team this year and continues to prove he is one of the best in the game.

What will really be key to watch for Philadelphia in this series is how Zack Wheeler bounces back from his worst outing of the season. The veteran right-hander has not pitched well since the All-Star break, and he hit a new low in his last start.

It is imperative for the Phillies to get him back to being an ace, and that likely starts with finding his command. Wheeler has more walks in some starts in August than he has in entire months of work. Keeping guys off the basepaths will go a long way toward helping him pitch better.

Overall, the Phillies will have the advantage against the Angels in the pitching department in this series. Los Angeles has not had a good year, and this will hopefully be a series win for Philadelphia.