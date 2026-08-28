Andrew Painter Riding Wave of Positive Momentum for Phillies

The 2026 season has been a roller coaster ride for Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter.

Things could not have gotten off to a worse start for the rookie, who was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after an abysmal start against the Miami Marlins on June 17, when he allowed six earned runs in two innings of work.

It was a move the Phillies were looking to avoid, but something had to be done to get their top prospect back on track. The decision to option him to the minor leagues has paid dividends, with Painter looking much better in his second Major League stint.

Heading into his start against the Los Angeles Angels, he is riding a massive wave of positive momentum, coming off the best outing of his Big League career. Against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 22, he threw seven innings, allowing only one run on five hits. It was the first time in his Major League career he didn’t issue a walk, and he struck out eight.

Andrew Painter has found his groove with Phillies

Aug 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Paul Casella of MLB.com on X, it was a career night for the young righty. The seven innings were the most he has ever thrown; he generated a career-high 20 whiffs and the hardest pitch of his career, 99.6 mph, came on his 100th pitch.

Painter was constantly working from an advantageous position, throwing 22 of 27 first-pitch strikes. He took full advantage, mowing down the Cardinals and defeating them for the second time in less than two weeks.

Andrew Painter's 100th pitch of the night was 99.6 mph -- the fastest pitch of his career.



- 7 IP (career high)

- 20 whiffs (career high; previous high was 14)

- 22 of 27 first-pitch strikes



Incredible stuff tonight. — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) August 23, 2026

What has helped spur this turnaround? His fastball is finally starting to look like it did before he underwent Tommy John surgery three years ago. It was an offering that wasn’t working through his first 14 Big League appearances, but it has turned into a weapon for him since being promoted on July 31.

Minor adjustments to his delivery to make it more consistent have also helped get him back on track to discovering the old form with his fastball.

Adjustments make Andrew Painter's success sustainable

Aug 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There’s not a lot of unnecessary movement, tilts, etc,” pitching coach Caleb Cotham said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “So he’s got a better chance to be out front and throw the ball how he wants to throw it. Then, if you have that, it’s always an easier problem-solving exercise to tweak a grip, play around with spacing.”

The turnaround could not have come at a better time. With the Phillies floundering heading into that game on Aug. 10 against St. Louis, Painter stepped up when the team needed him most. He and Alan Rangel had to get the team through as many innings as possible, with Jonathan Bowlan being the only relief pitcher available out of the bullpen.

Philadelphia got the win in that game, but would lose the next two. Despite those losses, Painter’s performance helped spark the team, which went on a nine-game winning streak right after those defeats.

The Phillies have won three Painter starts in a row, matching the total number from his first 14 appearances. Those victories should continue stacking up with the current form he is showing, stabilizing the back end of the rotation along with veteran Aaron Nola.

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