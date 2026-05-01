Phillies' Justin Crawford Joins Elite Company With Walk-Off Hit

As the Philadelphia Phillies try to build some momentum following a major change, the team was able to win the first game of their doubleheader in thrilling fashion. In the victory, one of their young players was able to join some elite company.

Following the firing of Rob Thomson, the Phillies are seeking to build some momentum and try to contend with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Coming into the year, expectations were high for Philadelphia. This is a group that has a lot of veteran talent that has been able to accomplish some great things. However, they got off to a slow start, and changes had to be made.

Following a rainout on Wednesday, it was a doubleheader for the Phillies on Thursday, and the first game featured a great pitching matchup between Logan Webb and Cristofer Sanchez. Ultimately, while both pitchers performed well, it ended up being Justin Crawford who stole the show in this one. In the bottom of the ninth inning of the first game, he was able to hit a walk-off infield single. In doing so, he joined a Hall of Famer in some elite company.

Crawford Joins Scott Rolen in Elite Company

Phillies with multiple walk-off RBI at age 22 or younger, last 50 years:



Justin Crawford

Scott Rolen https://t.co/jUUfe8w13q — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 30, 2026

For the first time since Scott Rolen was able to do it with the Phillies, the walk-off hit by Crawford was just the second time in the last 50 years that a member of the Phillies was able to do so.

With a need for a win on Thursday afternoon to secure the series, Crawford was able to run out an infield single to score Bryson Stott and give the Phillies a victory. Considering all of the struggles for the offense of Philadelphia, seeing their young slugger come up in the clutch and be able to win them the game must have felt great.

Crawford is one of the best young players in the organization, and the team is hoping that he will continue to develop and be an everyday player for them for a long time. The young center fielder hasn’t been great just yet for the team, but he has been good enough at times for someone at the bottom of the lineup.

In 26 games, he has slashed .267/.337/.349 with five RBI and two stolen bases. The 22-year-old projects to be an all-around solid player, and the Phillies are letting him develop in the majors to start the year. Getting the walk-off hit should surely do him some good and really get his confidence elevated.