Phillies Receive Clutch Hitting From Struggling Players To Beat Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies made a bold move earlier this week when they announced that manager Rob Thomson was being fired and replaced by Don Mattingly on an interim basis.

In need of a shakeup, ownership and the front office thought this was the best move to make, and thus far, they have been right. It has only been two games, but the Phillies have come away victorious both times.

After picking up a dominant 7-0 victory in the series opener against the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia got into the win column again in the first game of a split doubleheader after Mother Nature caused a postponement on April 29.

The Phillies won 3-2 courtesy of a late-game rally that was created by unexpected sources. Entering the bottom of the ninth inning down 2-1, Philadelphia was set to face closer Ryan Walker.

Phillies pick up second straight win over Giants

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) is doused by water after hitting a walk off RBI single during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Adolis Garcia got the inning started with a single, his second hit of the contest. He was stuck at first base for one batter, as Brandon Marsh was struck out. But Garcia would come around to score shortly after.

With one out, second baseman Bryson Stott stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI triple to tie the game. It was his second three-bagger of the season.

The winning run was now 90 feet from home plate, but Edmundo Sosa was unable to drive him in. He hit a ground ball to second baseman Luis Arraez, who made the play to Rafael Devers at first base.

TIE IT UP STOTTY! pic.twitter.com/330oG1xLHW — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 30, 2026

Down to their last out, it came down to center fielder Justin Crawford. The rookie would deliver, hitting a ball to shortstop that he was able to beat out for an infield single, which scored Stott and got the Phillies a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Outside of the two runs scored in the bottom of the ninth, all of the other scoring in the game came in the first inning. The Giants got things started with an RBI groundout by Arraez and an RBI single from Casey Schmitt.

In the bottom half of the inning, the lead was cut in half when Kyle Schwarber launched his 10th home run of the season.

After that, it was an elite pitcher’s duel between Logan Webb and Cristopher Sanchez, who both did a great job on the mound.

This is the first time in nearly a month that Philadelphia has won consecutive games. The last time they accomplished that feat was March 31 through April 4, when they won four consecutive games against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.

That was also the last time that the Phillies won a series, April 3 through 5 against the Rockies. They entered this series against San Francisco riding a brutal streak of six consecutive defeats, which the Giants actually started.