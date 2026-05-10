Phillies Land Florida State Product in Recent MLB Mock Draft
In this story:
The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a shaky start in the 2026 MLB regular season, digging themselves into a deep hole right out of the gate.
While they have righted the ship a bit since then, there are some serious questions about the long-term outlook of the squad. Their Major League roster has a few young players contributing, but this is a veteran-laden team.
Infusing some youth into the organization should be a goal of Dave Dombrowski, whether it is ahead of the MLB trade deadline or this offseason. Alas, they are in win-now mode, and the only true avenue to add youth to the organization is the MLB draft.
Because they surpassed the second surcharge threshold of the competitive-balance tax in 2025, the Phillies won’t be on the clock until No. 36. That didn’t keep them from landing a very talented player, with a recent mock draft done over at MLB.com having Florida State Seminoles left-handed pitcher Wes Mendes landing with Philadelphia.
Phillies land Wes Mendes in MLB mock draft
Adding another high-upside arm to the organization with their first selection would make a lot of sense for the Phillies. They selected Gage Wood from the Arkansas Razorbacks last year, who has a chance to speed through the minor leagues if Philadelphia wants to deploy him as a relief pitcher.
Mendes also began his career with Mississippi as a relief pitcher but has successfully moved into the rotation with Florida State. He struggled a bit in 2025 in his transition to being a starter again, but he has been excellent in 2026.
Through 13 starts and 78 innings, Mendez has compiled a 9-3 record to go along with a 2.42 ERA and 103 strikeouts. He has showcased improved accuracy and control of his arsenal with only 23 walks after issuing 39 free passes in 78 innings as a sophomore.
All of his metrics have headed in the right direction this year. His H/9, BB/9, HR/9 and K/9 have all improved. He has to prove that he can be durable and productive deeper into games, but that is a challenge any team will take on early in the draft.
There is a lot to like about the 6-foot-1 southpaw with real athleticism on the mound. He possesses a five-pitch mix that helps keep opponents off balance, and he is turning that arsenal into some great production this season.
His changeup is currently his highest graded pitch, with a 60. His control is a 55, while his fastball, cutter and slider all received 50 grades. Rounding out the repertoire is a 45-grade curveball that he can use early in counts to get early strikes against hitters not ready for off-speed early.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.