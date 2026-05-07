Phillies Prospect Could Be Electric Addition to Bullpen in Second Half

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a tear of late, and the team should be excited about the strong stretch and getting close to being back to .500.

With a nice come-from-behind win over the Athletics, the team has been able to secure their third straight series win, and will have the opportunity for a sweep on Thursday night.

This was a part of the schedule that was very favorable, and the team has done a good job of making the most of it. Now, as the Phillies try to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the division, they will have to figure out what they can do to improve the roster.

Despite the success of late, this is a roster that does have some holes and could use some help in key areas. The lineup will certainly be a place where the team seeks to improve, especially when it comes to adding a right-handed bat.

On paper, the starting rotation appears to be set with the return of Zack Wheeler to the rotation and the unit overall performing well. However, one area that Philadelphia has always sought improvement in at the trade deadline is the bullpen. While the unit has done well, they do have a potential option in the minors who could be a great addition in the second half, and that is Gage Wood.

Wood Could Be An Electric Call-Up

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The talented right-hander was selected by the Phillies in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Wood was able to have one of the most memorable performances in the College World Series recently, and while he has had some injury concerns, he has a ton of potential as well.

So far in Single-A this season, Wood has been able to put up some impressive numbers, totaling a 3.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched. When looking at whether he will be a starter or a relief pitcher, coming out of the bullpen might be the easiest way for him to make the majors.

So far, he has shown an excellent ability to strike out batters, and that could translate nicely into a bullpen role for the team. While the Phillies would like to see him perform at a higher level in the minors before being called up to the majors, Wood could be an electric addition to their bullpen in the second half.