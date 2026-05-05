Gage Wood Receives Impressive Phillies Award for First Month

With their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies selected Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gage Wood.

After beginning his career as a relief pitcher in high-leverage situations, he transitioned into being a starting pitcher toward the end of his collegiate career. It certainly looked like the right move when he put together a historic start against the Murray State Racers in the College World Series, striking out 19 batters in a no-hitter.

Landing a player with that kind of arm talent near the end of the first round certainly looked like a steal for the Phillies. For now, the team is focused on him being a starter, and the early returns are incredibly positive, earning him an award from the franchise.

As shared by Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, Wood has been named Philadelphia’s minor league pitcher of the month for April. Earning the award for hitter of the month was Double-A Reading infielder Alex Binelas.

Gage Wood named Phillies minor league pitcher of the month

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates completing a no hitter against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The former Razorback star has been performing well with Single-A Clearwater. After making one appearance in 2025, he has made six starts thus far this season.

Wood has thrown 19.2 innings, striking out 31 batters to go along with eight walks. He has a 3.20 ERA and a 1.068 WHIP, doing a great job of limiting base runners. Only one home run has been surrendered as well.

It will be interesting to see how much longer the Phillies keep him in Single-A. He certainly looks ready for a promotion to High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, with some of his arsenal arguably already being at a level in which he could handle the Major Leagues.

Wood was viewed as a player who could help in the Big Leagues sooner than most of his peers, possessing a lethal fastball. It sits with regularity between 94-96 mph, and he can reach 98. Both chases and in-zone swing and misses are generated with his fastball.

Gage Wood is the Phillies’ minor league pitcher of the month for April. Reading INF Alex Binelas was named hitter of the month. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) May 5, 2026

His curveball is a strong secondary offering already, which can be taken to another level once he learns to locate it in the zone with more consistency. It won’t be long until that is considered a plus-offering as well.

Philadelphia has been helping him develop his slider and his version of a changeup, which could turn into a usable fourth option. With the ability to consistently throw strikes, the tools are there for Wood to become a long-term option in the rotation.

Alas, if durability concerns continue to creep up, a move back to the bullpen is certainly on the table. If he is reverted back to being a relief pitcher, his time in the minor leagues will be short-lived.