Phillies Rightfully Continue Freefall in MLB Power Rankings

With another week of the season in the books for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team continues to struggle.

It has been an extremely frustrating start to the season for the Phillies in 2026. Despite coming into the year with some high expectations once again, the team has largely failed so far.

While it was great to see the return of Zack Wheeler on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, there haven’t been too many positives for the team of late. With a 9-19 record, it is no surprise that there are a lot of issues, but it is the lineup that has really been the root of the problems.

As expected with the team being 10 games under .500, they are at the bottom of the National League East with the New York Mets, the team needs to turn it around quickly.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his power rankings, and the Phillies continued to drop. After another terrible week, they fell from 21st to 25th.

Philadelphia’s Freefall Rightfully Continues

Philadelphia Phillies head coach Rob Thomson | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With it being a full week of action for the Phillies, the team went 1-6, but at least snapped their lengthy losing streak on Saturday. It has been one of the worst stretches of baseball in a long time for the franchise in a long time.

To start the week, Philadelphia was on the road against the Chicago Cubs in a four-game set. The Cubs had just recently swept the Phillies in Philadelphia, and they were able to replicate that success this past week as well. With it being a four-game set, it was extremely disappointing that the team couldn’t get a win.

Following that series, the team knew that they were going to be up for a tough challenge against the Braves over the weekend. That proved to be the case, and they lost two out of three games.

Atlanta is now 10.5 games up already on the Phillies, and that feels like an insurmountable lead early on. Due to the struggles, there are going to be plenty of rumors surrounding the job security of Rob Thomson.

Even though he has had a lot of success with the team in the past, this is a brutal stretch, and he is undoubtedly on the hot seat. This coming week, the team will have a much-needed day off on Monday and then will be hosting the San Francisco Giants and then heading on the road to play the Miami Marlins. With both of those teams under the .500 mark, this could be a great opportunity to get some wins.