Phillies Look To Have Adverted Injury Disaster With Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola will never forget his start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 8.

In the second inning, he struck out catcher Brandon Valenzuela with a 93.4 mph sinker. It was his third strikeout of the day but the 2,000th of his career, making him only the seventh active pitcher to reach that plateau and the 94th pitcher in MLB history to do so.

While certainly proud of the achievement, Nola, always the gamer, was more focused on not allowing the runner on first base to score than taking in the moment of what he just achieved on the mound.

“It’s easier said than done to take it in,” Nola said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required), “but there’s a lot of guys that have 2,000 strikeouts. For me, it’s a good accomplishment, but the game obviously means a lot. To have a guy on first base — you’re trying to keep him there and get the next guy out.”

Will Aaron Nola make his next start for Phillies?

Aug 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, what was an exciting afternoon at Citizens Bank Park would eventually turn a bit scary. Working in the sixth inning, Nola was hit by a comebacker from Blue Jays outfielder Jesus Sanchez on the inside part of his right knee that came off the bat at 104.8 mph.

The Phillies were looking to get as much length out of Nola as possible to protect a taxed bullpen. He entered the sixth inning with 95 pitches and was hit in the knee on his 97th. Brooks Raley was warming up in the bullpen, so at least the team had someone ready for the unexpected exit.

Attention quickly turned to Nola’s health. Luckily, it sounds as if he avoided any serious damage being done to his knee. X-rays came back negative, and the veteran hurler believes he will be ready to take the mound for his next start.

“Planning on making my next start,” Nola said, “and hoping for a good week and that it subsides real quick.”

"Hope for a good week this week and the [pain] subsides really quick."



Aaron Nola says he's still planning to make his next start. | @WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/z9e1HixXcz — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 9, 2026

His next start is scheduled for Aug. 13, which is against the Minnesota Twins in the Field of Dreams game. That is a special event Nola assuredly wants to participate in and not miss.

Hopefully, he is good to go with no limitations. The Phillies were unable to acquire a starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline, so an injury to anyone in their rotation would be a massive detriment to the team’s ability to succeed on the field.

Andrew Painter also had to exit his most recent start with hamstring issues, but he is expected to be okay to take his next turn through the rotation.

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