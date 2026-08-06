Andrew Painter Shares Positive Update Despite Early Exit

The Philadelphia Phillies knew it was a major risk not getting a deal completed ahead of the MLB trade deadline to address their lack of starting pitching depth.

It looked like it would come back to haunt them immediately during the game on Aug. 5 against the Washington Nationals. In the first inning, Andrew Painter threw a 3-2 fastball to Daylen Lile and slipped during his delivery.

His reaction was not what a team already thin on starting pitching wanted to see. He grimaced a bit in pain, feeling something in his left hamstring. It was touch-and-go from that point on, with the coaching staff continually checking in with him.

Painter would last four innings before his hamstring tightened up, prompting interim manager Don Mattingly to make a move to the bullpen after a 1-2-3 inning from the young hurler and only 63 pitches.

Andrew Painter not worried about hamstring injury

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the early exit, it isn’t something that Painter is overly worried about, providing a positive update after the game.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Painter said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “I felt like I could have gone out there and still competed. They felt like they didn’t want to risk that.”

The team doesn’t seem too concerned about the severity of the injury either. There is currently no imaging scheduled to take a closer look at his hamstring. The treatment he did right away made him feel better, and he is confident he will make his next scheduled start.

Alas, he couldn’t help but feel frustrated at what occurred, feeling a bit like he let the team down.

FINAL (11): Nationals 10, Phillies 4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 6, 2026

“Going out there, my job is to go and eat innings and take that off the bullpen,” he said. “(The) game tonight went a little longer than expected, so the bullpen had to do a little bit more work.”

Every available pitcher in the bullpen pitched in the 11-inning game, having to cover the final seven innings. Thankfully, Jesus Luzardo threw eight innings the previous night; otherwise, things would have been much worse.

That is excellent news for a Phillies squad that cannot afford an injury to its starting rotation at this point. The No. 5 spot has been a black hole all of 2026, but Painter is finally beginning to offer a little bit of stability to the back end.

Phillies need Andrew Painter healthy and continuing to produce

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has made two appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and has handled himself well. Across 10 innings of work, he has allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts and one home run surrendered.

That is a major improvement over the 7.06 ERA he posted over his first 14 Big League starts before being optioned to the minor leagues. His confidence looks to be higher, with all three of his earned runs coming in the first inning of each outing.

His next start is scheduled for Aug. 10 against the St. Louis Cardinals if he is healthy enough to take the mound.

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