Phillies' Magic Number for Playoff Berth Improves After Win Against Mariners

Following a couple of tough games in a row for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team was finally able to bounce back in the series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Entering their West Coast trip, the Phillies were on a nine-game winning streak and playing some great baseball. However, traveling out West is never easy for an East Coast team, and Philadelphia dropped the first two games of the set.

Fortunately, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, they were able to avoid the sweep, and the offense came alive a bit as well. Both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were able to go yard in the 6-0 win, and the Phillies scored more runs on Wednesday than in the first two games.

Now, as the season starts to heat up, the playoffs are undoubtedly on the mind of Philadelphia. October baseball is right around the corner, and following the win against the Mariners, the magic number for the Phillies has improved.

According to SportsMagicNumbers.com, following their win against the Mariners, the Phillies’ magic number to make the playoffs has moved to 26.

Phillies Magic Number Moves to 26

Aug 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) greets catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) following a victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though it might not have been an ideal start to their West Coast trip, Philadelphia was able to avoid the sweep against the Mariners and remain in the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

This is going to be a tight race down the stretch, and the Phillies will also still be trying to catch the Atlanta Braves in the NL East as well. With September right around the corner, there will certainly be some scoreboard watching going on, and this West Coast trip is an important one.

Philadelphia will be getting a day off on Thursday, before facing the Los Angeles Angels in what will be the easiest matchup for them on the road trip. Following that series will then be a big one against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are still a threat in the NL wild card picture.

With both the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals taking a bit of a step back toward .500, it appears like it will be a four-horse race for three wild card spots, with the Chicago Cubs having a big edge.

Even though there is still work to do, the Phillies are in a good spot right now to make the playoffs, and getting into the dance will be key.