Potential Playoff Rotation Could Look Different Than Expected for Phillies

Following a nine-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Phillies have gotten off to a slow start so far on their West Coast trip. Furthermore, with the goal of making the playoffs in a little over a month, struggles from a star player could result in a massive change.

While losing their first series to start the West Coast trip against the Seattle Mariners isn’t ideal, the Phillies have been playing some strong baseball of late in the grand scheme of things.

This is a team that is in the playoff hunt in the National League, and chasing down the Atlanta Braves in the division isn’t impossible at this point. However, as the team starts to prepare for October baseball, they do have to be a bit worried about one of their key starters.

The rotation is supposed to be a great strength of the Phillies, but with one of their aces struggling, it could result in a potential switch to their rotation in a playoff series.

Playoff Rotation Could Look Different Than Expected

Aug 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts after giving up a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the struggles of Zack Wheeler, what likely seemed like an easy rotation for Don Mattingly to set up suddenly might become a bit tricky. As of now, it should be Cristopher Sanchez starting any potential Game 1 for the Phillies in October.

The left-hander has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball for the last two years, and he deserves to take the mound to kick off a series for Philadelphia. However, due to the struggles of Wheeler, whether or not he should be the number two guy is a fair question to ask after a month of not looking like himself.

Furthermore, due to the performance of Jesus Luzardo, he all of a sudden has inserted himself very much into the conversation of being the second-best pitcher on the Phillies right now.

While a good September can change things, if the playoffs started right now, Mattingly would strongly have to consider going with Sanchez and Luzardo back-to-back. Furthermore, it would have been crazy to say a couple of months ago, but even Aaron Nola is pitching really well right now.

Since the All-Star break, Wheeler has an ERA over 7.00, and all of the other starters in the rotation are under 4.00, with both Sanchez and Luzardo being under 3.00.

A month is a pretty significant sample size, and if the struggles for Wheeler trickle into September and down the stretch, perhaps a bold move in the rotation would be made in a playoff series.